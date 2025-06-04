Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 06:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IAF evacuates 33 people, including 2 US nationals from Sikkim landslides

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday said it has deployed its assets as part of its humanitarian-assistance efforts in the wake of devastating landslides in Sikkim, and evacuated 33 people, including two US nationals, from the remote Chaten region.

In a post on X, the IAF also shared photos of the rescue operation.

"In response to the devastating landslides in Sikkim, #IndianAirForce Mi-17 helicopters rapidly launched #HADR Ops -- airdropping relief supplies, inserting NDRF teams, and evacuating 33 stranded individuals, including two US nationals, from the remote Chaten region. #IAF remains committed to saving lives. #SavingLives #HarKaamDeshKeNaam #HADROps," it said.

 

Earlier in the day, officials said the Indian Army is working relentlessly under extreme weather and hazardous terrain conditions to assist local residents and stranded tourists.

Army personnel have established a walkway to north Sikkim's Lachen village, which was completely cut off due to multiple landslides triggered by heavy rain in Mangan district, and reached out to 113 tourists stranded there, they said.

At least 1,678 tourists were rescued from Lachung and Chungthang two days ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sikkim landslide IAF heavy rains Tourists

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

