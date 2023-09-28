close
Last date to apply for posts of Lokpal chairperson, members extended

The last date for sending applications was September 28. It has now been now been extended to October 13

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 11:55 AM IST
A high-level search committee has extended the date for receiving applications for the posts of chairperson and members of the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal, which has been working without a regular chief for over a year.
The last date for sending applications was September 28. It has now been now been extended to October 13.
Apart from a chairperson, Lokpal can have eight members -- four judicial and the rest non-judicial. At present, the anti-corruption ombudsman has five members with the vacancy for two judicial members and a non-judicial member.
The Lokpal has been working without its regular chief after Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose completed his term on May 27 last year. Justice Pradip Kumar Mohanty, a judicial member of Lokpal, is currently the acting chairperson.
The Centre had in August appointed Press Council of India chairperson Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai as the chairperson of the 10-member search committee to recommend the chief and members of the anti-corruption ombudsman.
Earlier this month, it had sought applications from eligible persons to recommend a panel for consideration by the selection committee for appointment to the positions of chairperson and members of the Lokpal.

"The last date for receipt of applications/nominations of eligible and interested candidates, complete in all respects in the prescribed proforma, has now been extended till Friday, October 13, 2023, (5 pm)," said an advertisement issued by the search committee, without citing the reasons behind extending the date.
Those who have applied earlier, need not apply again, it said.
The Lokpal chief and its members are appointed by the President on the recommendations of a selection committee headed by the prime minister with the speaker of the Lok Sabha, the Leader of Opposition in the Lower House, the chief justice of India or a judge of the Supreme Court nominated by him, and an eminent jurist as recommended by the chairperson and members of the selection panel, as its members.
According to the Lokpal Act, any person who is or has been a chief justice of India, a judge of the Supreme Court or an "eminent person" -- a person of impeccable integrity and outstanding ability having special knowledge and expertise of not less than 25 years in matters relating to anti-corruption policy, public administration, vigilance, finance including insurance and banking and law and management -- are eligible for appointment as chairperson of Lokpal.
Any person who "is or has been a judge of the Supreme Court" or "is or has been a chief justice of a high court" is eligible for appointment as a judicial member of Lokpal.
Whereas, any person of "impeccable integrity and outstanding ability" with special knowledge and expertise of not less than 25 years in matters relating to anti-corruption policy, public administration, vigilance, finance including insurance and banking and law and management is eligible for appointment as a non-judicial Lokpal member.
The advertisement had stipulated that the applicant nominated must not be less than 45 years of age on the date of assuming office as the chairperson or member of Lokpal. The chairperson and members of Lokpal can hold office for a term of five years or until attaining the age of 70 years.

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 11:55 AM IST

