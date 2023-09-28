close
Jharkhand: Naxalite wanted in several cases arrested in Hazaribag

A Naxalite wanted in several cases was arrested in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said on Thursday

Naxalites, Maoists

Representative Image

Press Trust of India Hazaribag
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 11:02 AM IST
A Naxalite wanted in several cases was arrested in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said on Thursday.
Nitesh Kumar Mehta, a member of the Tritiya Prastuti Committee, was arrested from the Barkagaon police station area, they said.
He was a "terror" in Chatra and Hazaribag districts, and was on the run for the last three years, they added.
He was arrested from his sister's house where he came to celebrate Karam Puja, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Amit Kumar Singh said.
Mehta was wanted in more than six cases, including those of extortion, he said.
A court sent him to judicial custody on Wednesday, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : naxalites naxalite Jharkhand Hazaribagh maoist link

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 11:02 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon