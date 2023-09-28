Jharkhand: Naxalite wanted in several cases arrested in Hazaribag

A Naxalite wanted in several cases was arrested in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said on Thursday.

Nitesh Kumar Mehta, a member of the Tritiya Prastuti Committee, was arrested from the Barkagaon police station area, they said.

He was a "terror" in Chatra and Hazaribag districts, and was on the run for the last three years, they added.

He was arrested from his sister's house where he came to celebrate Karam Puja, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Amit Kumar Singh said.

Mehta was wanted in more than six cases, including those of extortion, he said.

A court sent him to judicial custody on Wednesday, he added.

Also Read SC sets aside HC order acquitting Saibaba, others in alleged Maoist link Rs 2,000 notes withdrawal a setback for Naxalites: Maharashtra police NIA arrests fourth accused in CPI (Maoist) revival case in Bihar's Magadh Encounter between BSF, Naxals in Chhattisgarh; Naxalite woman killed 10 security staff, 1 civilian killed in Maoist attack in Dantewada Fire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner RSS-backed National Democratic Teachers Front retains DUTA president post Violent protests rock Imphal, DC office vandalised, 2 vehicles torched Tripura CM Saha highlights state, central govt development initiatives Bribery charges steam against Kerala's health min, Cong calls it 'shocking'