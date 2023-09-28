Jharkhand: Naxalite wanted in several cases arrested in Hazaribag

A Naxalite wanted in several cases was arrested in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said on Thursday.
Nitesh Kumar Mehta, a member of the Tritiya Prastuti Committee, was arrested from the Barkagaon police station area, they said.
He was a "terror" in Chatra and Hazaribag districts, and was on the run for the last three years, they added.
He was arrested from his sister's house where he came to celebrate Karam Puja, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Amit Kumar Singh said.
Mehta was wanted in more than six cases, including those of extortion, he said.
A court sent him to judicial custody on Wednesday, he added.
Also Read
SC sets aside HC order acquitting Saibaba, others in alleged Maoist link
Rs 2,000 notes withdrawal a setback for Naxalites: Maharashtra police
NIA arrests fourth accused in CPI (Maoist) revival case in Bihar's Magadh
Encounter between BSF, Naxals in Chhattisgarh; Naxalite woman killed
10 security staff, 1 civilian killed in Maoist attack in Dantewada
Fire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner
RSS-backed National Democratic Teachers Front retains DUTA president post
Violent protests rock Imphal, DC office vandalised, 2 vehicles torched
Tripura CM Saha highlights state, central govt development initiatives
Bribery charges steam against Kerala's health min, Cong calls it 'shocking'
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)