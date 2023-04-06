Latest Live news: Earthquake of 3.0 magnitude hits Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
BS Web Team New Delhi
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Ritcher scale occured in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand in the wee hours of Thursday, National Center for Seismology informed. "The earthquake occurred on Thursday, at 05:40:00 IST, at a Depth of 5 Km in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand", said NCS.
Topics : Narendra Modi | Earthquake | Uttarakhand | BJP | Politics | China
First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 8:03 AM IST