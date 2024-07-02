LIVE news: Delhi likely to see heavy rainfall, IMD issues orange alert till today
BS Web Team New Delhi
Multiple states and Union territories in India, including Delhi, are forecast to receive heavy rain on Monday by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). An orange alert has been issued in Delhi for today and tomorrow, even as the national capital did not receive any showers on Monday. The weather forecaster said that the satellite imagery shows convective clouds leading to a possibility of rain accompanied by isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Delhi, Punjab and their neighbouringstates and UTs in the northwest region.
US-based short seller Hindenburg Research slammed the Securities and Exchange Board of India for failing to address the fraud it alleged in a short-selling report on the Adani Group early last year, after receiving a notice from the regulator in June.
Hindenburg Research said that it received a "show cause" notice from the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (Sebi) on June 27 "outlining suspected violations of Indian regulations." The notice from Sebi stated that shortseller's report on the Adani Group contained certain misrepresentations and inaccurate statements meant to mislead readers.
The US Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity sets a "dangerous precedent" that Donald Trump would exploit if elected in November, President Joe Biden stated. "The American people must decide if they want to entrust... once again, the presidency to Donald Trump, now knowing he'll be more emboldened to do whatever he pleases, whenever he wants to do it," Biden said. "For all practical purposes today's decision almost certainly means there are no limits to what a president can do. This is a fundamentally new principle, and it's a dangerous precedent," Biden added.
First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 9:17 AM IST