Latest LIVE: Security beefed up in UP after Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Manipur's Bishnupur district on Sunday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology. As per the readings from the center, the earthquake occurred northwest of Bishnupur at 7:22 am (local time).

After gangster turned politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Police imposed section 144 across the state and beefed up security. Days after Atiq Ahmed's son Asad was killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, the mafia-turned-politician and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were killed on Saturday while being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj.