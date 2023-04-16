close

Latest LIVE: Security beefed up in UP after Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead

Catch all the latest news updates from across the world here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Atiq Ahmad

Atiq Ahmed (Photo: Twitter)

Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 8:40 AM IST
After gangster turned politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Police imposed section 144 across the state and beefed up security. Days after Atiq Ahmed's son Asad was killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, the mafia-turned-politician and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were killed on Saturday while being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Manipur's Bishnupur district on Sunday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology. As per the readings from the center, the earthquake occurred northwest of Bishnupur at 7:22 am (local time).

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and some of his cabinet colleagues and party MLAs are expected to accompany AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal to the CBI headquarters in Delhi on Sunday, party sources said. Kejriwal has been summoned by the CBI at its office in Delhi for questioning in connection with the alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy. He has been summoned as a witness and is not an accused in the case.

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 8:39 AM IST

