Latest LIVE: Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh CM-designates to take oath today

Chief Minister designates Mohan Yadav and Vishnu Deo Sai will take their oath as the new Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, respectively, on Wednesday. Mohan Yadav will take his oath as the Chief Minister at a ceremony at Lal Parade Ground in the state capital, while Vishnu Sai will take his oath at Science College Ground in Chhattisgarh's Raipur at 2 pm today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among others, are likely to attend the oath-taking ceremony at both places. Madhya Pradesh will have two deputy Chief Ministers -- Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda. Former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be the Assembly Speaker.

British broadcaster the BBC said on Tuesday its staff will launch a new company for Indian language services, in compliance with foreign investment rules that authorities in India alleged BBC violated. The broadcaster is under scrutiny for alleged foreign exchange violations in India and an investigation was launched shortly after tax authorities searched BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai in February. The action by Indian authorities came after the BBC aired a critical documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January, examining his leadership during deadly communal riots in 2002, which prompted an angry response from the government. The broadcaster said on Tuesday four staff members, including current India head Rupa Jha, would leave the organisation to form the new company named "Collective Newsroom" and provide services as commissioned by BBC.

Hectic negotiations continued behind closed doors at the Dubai Expo City Centre long after the 11 am deadline, with officials trying to find common ground on key sticking points, including finance and fossil fuels. Around 10 pm, a COP28 spokesperson updated the media that consultations will continue until 3 am (Dubai time), which effectively means a plenary session to adopt a deal could be held in the morning. "Overnight and throughout today, the COP28 President and his team have been engaging in extensive consultations with a wide representation of negotiating groups and Parties. This is to ensure everyone is heard, and all views are considered. He is determined to deliver a version of the text that has the support of all Parties," the spokesperson said.