Latest LIVE: Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh CM-designates to take oath today

Mahadev app owner Ravi Uppal detained in Dubai on the basis of red notice issued by Interpol
BBC to launch new firm for Indian language services in adherence with rules
British broadcaster the BBC said on Tuesday its staff will launch a new company for Indian language services, in compliance with foreign investment rules that authorities in India alleged BBC violated.
The broadcaster is under scrutiny for alleged foreign exchange violations in India and an investigation was launched shortly after tax authorities searched BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai in February.
COP28: Nations strain for consensus as climate talks stretch into overtime
Hectic negotiations continued behind closed doors at the Dubai Expo City Centre long after the 11 am deadline, with officials trying to find common ground on key sticking points, including finance and fossil fuels.
Around 10 pm, a COP28 spokesperson updated the media that consultations will continue until 3 am (Dubai time), which effectively means a plenary session to adopt a deal could be held in the morning.
New Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh chief minister designates to take oath today
Chief Minister designates Mohan Yadav and Vishnu Deo Sai will take their oath as the new Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, respectively, on Wednesday.
Mohan Yadav will take his oath as the Chief Minister at a ceremony at Lal Parade Ground in the state capital, while Vishnu Sai will take his oath at Science College Ground in Chhattisgarh's Raipur at 2 pm today.
