LIVE: Supreme Court to deliver verdict on Adani-Hindenburg case today

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

Five people died and hundred others have been evacuated following a collision between a large passenger plane and a Japanese coast guard aircraft. Japan's transport minister Tetsuo Saito confirmed that all 379 people on Japan Airlines flight JAL-516 got out safely before the Airbus A350 was completely engulfed in flames. Television footage showed an orange fireball erupting from the Japan Airlines plane as it collided while landing, and the airliner then spewed smoke from its side as it continued down the runway. Within 20 minutes, all passengers and crew members slid down emergency chutes to get away.

8:24 AM

Fire breaks out at a factory in Delhi's Bawana industrial area, no casualities reported

8:22 AM

NIA conducts searches at 31 places in Haryana & Rajasthan in connection with murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi

The National Investigation Agency is conducting searches at 31 places in Haryana and Rajasthan in connection with the murder of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi.
8:20 AM

Death toll rises to 57 following 7.5 magnitude earthquake in Japan

The death toll in Japan has now risen to 57 following a 7.5 magnitude earthquake that rattled the nation on 2 January. On Monday afternoon, the earthquake jolted the Noto Peninsula in the central prefecture of Ishikawa, causing buildings to collapse and tsunami warnings to be sent as far away as eastern Russia. The officials in Japan have further warned that strong aftershocks may occur in the next week, especially over the next two to three days.
8:19 AM

5 dead, hundreds evacuated safely after planes catch fire at Haneda airport

8:16 AM

Supreme Court to deliver verdict on Adani-Hindenburg case today

The Supreme Court is set to pronounce its judgement today on a batch of petitions seeking a court-monitored investigation into the allegations made by US-based firm Hindenburg Research against the Adani group of companies regarding violations of the stock market. Earlier in November 2023, the bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra reserved its verdict on the order on various aspects related to the Hindenburg report. The case is related to the allegations (part of a report by short-seller Hindenberg Research) that Adani had inflated its share prices. 
First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 8:04 AM IST

