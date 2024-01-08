LIVE: SC to give verdict on remission to convicts in Bilkis Bano gangrape

Supreme Court to pronounce judgment today at 10.30 AM on pleas challenging the premature release of life convicts in the Bilkis Bano case . The eleven convicts were sentenced to life for multiple murders and rapes during the 2002 Gujarat riots. A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan will pronounce the judgment. Bilkis Bano herself has filed a petition challenging the remission granted to convicts. Apart from her petition, there is a set of PILs challenging the Gujarat government's decision.

The Indian National Congress (INC) on Sunday released a list of coordinators for 539 Lok Sabha constituencies who will be assessing the political situation in their respective areas and providing feedback to the leadership. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh took to X to make the announcement, which comes as the party steps up preparations for the Lok Sabha polls.

As the day for Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya nears, the Assam government has declared January 22 as a "dry day" in the state, a minister said. Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah addressed a press conference after a cabinet meeting chaired by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Sunday and said, "To commemorate the inauguration of Ram temple, the Assam government has decided to declare January 22 as a dry day." Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scores of chief ministers from NDA-ruled states, and more than 6,000 people are scheduled to attend the ceremony in Ayodhya.