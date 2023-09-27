LIVE: In Manipur, efforts on to bring back sense of normalcy, says EAM
BS Web Team New Delhi
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said efforts are on in Manipur by the state and the central governments to find a way by which a sense of normalcy returns and there is adequate law-and-order enforcement. "...I think one part of the problem in Manipur has been the destabilising impact of migrants who have come," he said Tuesday at the Council on Foreign Relations in response to a question on the situation in the northeastern state in India....Read More
Topics : S Jaishankar Manipur Manipur govt Northeast India India China tension India China border row Amazon ecommerce washington
First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 8:35 AM IST