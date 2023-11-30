Assembly polls LIVE: PM Modi urges voters to cast votes in record numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets, "I call upon my sisters and brothers of Telangana to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I particularly urge young and first-time voters to exercise their franchise."



Former United States Secretary of State Henry Kissinger died on Wednesday at his home in Connecticut at the age of 100, Kissinger Associates, Inc said in a statement: Reuters

The high-stakes Telangana Assembly elections , scheduled for Thursday, will witness a triangular contest involving the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress. Polling is set for all 119 constituencies from 7 am to 6 pm. In the hours preceding voters' presence at polling booths, here's a glimpse into key constituencies that will shape the political landscape.