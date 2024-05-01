LIVE: Expect accountability from Indian govt on claims linking RAW officer to Pannun plot, says US

The United States has stated that it expects "accountability" from the Indian government on claims related to the plot to assassinate Khalistani extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil. This comes after India on Tuesday dismissed a report in the Washington Post, alleging that a former Indian intelligence officer was involved in a plot to assassinate Pannun. In a press conference, US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said, "We continue to expect accountability from the Government of India based on the results of the Indian enquiry committee's work, and we are regularly working with them and enquiring for additional updates."



Police marched on to Columbia University's campus in New York City on Tuesday and began evicting a building that had been fenced by student protesters expressing solidarity witht the plight of Palestinian people. AFP reported that police climbed up to the second story of Hamilton Hall from a laddered truck and disappeared inside. Student newspaper the Columbia Spectator stated that arrests were being made.



The founding family of 127-year-old Godrej Group has come to an agreement to divide the conglomerate, with Adi Godrej and his brother Nadir getting Godrej Industries that has five listed firms, while cousins Jamshyd and Smita keeping unlisted Godrej & Boyce and its affiliates as well as a land bank, including prime property in Mumbai. The Godrej group has been split between two branches of the founding family, with Adi Godrej (82) and his brother Nadir (73) on one side and their cousins Jamshyd Godrej (75) and Smita Godrej Crishna (74) on the other.