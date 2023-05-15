close

LIVE: At least 3 dead as powerful cyclone Mocha makes landfall in Myanmar

BS Web Team New Delhi
Cyclone Mocha

Photo: File | Representative

1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 8:05 AM IST
Thousands of people hunkered down Sunday in monasteries, pagodas and schools, seeking shelter from a powerful storm that slammed into the coast of Myanmar, tearing roofs off buildings and killing at least three people.

Cyclone Mocha made landfall Sunday afternoon in Myanmar's Rakhine state near Sittwe township with winds of up to 209 kilometres (130 miles) per hour, Myanmar's Meteorological Department said. The storm previously passed over Bangladesh's Saint Martin's Island, causing damage and injuries, but turned away from the country's shores before landfall.

First Published: May 15 2023 | 8:05 AM IST

