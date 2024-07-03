LIVE: Death toll rises to 121 in Hathras tragedy; UP police files FIR against 'satsang' organisers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to visit Hathras today after a stampede at a satsang killed 116 people, a senior government official said. "Our government will get to the bottom of this incident and give appropriate punishment to the conspirators and those responsible. The state government is investigating this entire incident. We will see whether it is an accident or a conspiracy," Adityanath stated. A team consisting of ADG Agra and Aligarh Divisional Commissioner has been constituted to inquire into the cause of the incident. The report is to be submitted within 24 hours, the UP government said.



An ‘orange’ alert was issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for 15 states in northern India for Tuesday and Wednesday. A ‘red’ alert was also issued for Gujarat as the IMD forecasts extremely heavy rainfall in the state on July 3. Moderate to heavy rain could affect Delhi today, as the national capital continues to grapple with the problem of waterlogging in many areas after isolated rains on Tuesday. The weather agency forecast moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.



Another woman in West Bengal died by suicide reportedly after she was beaten up by a group of people from her village panchayat in the Phulbari area of West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district over an alleged extramarital affair. This took place in Bogravita panchayat on June 29, a day after a woman was flogged in public by a local Trinamool Congress functionary over similar allegations in Chopra block. Police have taken in custody four people, including two women, in connection with the case. It was alleged that the woman had an extramarital affair with a young man and had been missing from her home for 10 days, Indian Express reported. Her husband then filed a missing person complaint at the New Jalpaiguri police station.