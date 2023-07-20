A day after the show of strength by Opposition parties in Bengaluru, the entire Opposition is all set to raise Manipur violence, railway safety, unemployment, inflation, the status of the India-China Border and trade balance between the two countries among other issues during the monsoon session of the Parliament starting Thursday.Pakistan has been ranked as having the fourth weakest passport in the world on an index compiled by a global citizenship and residence advisory company.AIAMDK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami on Wednesday said that he believes that the NDA coalition will take home about 330 seats in the next parliamentary elections.