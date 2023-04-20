close

Live: PM Modi to address inaugural session of Global Buddhist Summit today

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 8:18 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of the Global Buddhist Summit in the national capital on Thursday. The event will begin at 10 am at Hotel Ashok in Delhi.
"The Summit is an effort towards engaging the global Buddhist Dhamma leadership and scholars on matters of Buddhist and universal concerns, and to come up with policy inputs to address them collectively. The discussion in the Summit will explore how the Buddha Dhamma's fundamental values can provide inspiration and guidance in contemporary settings," the PMO said in a release.

Stampede in Yemen's capital killed at least 78 people with dozend injured according to AP. 

Topics : Narendra Modi Buddhism Yemen Stampede

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 8:18 AM IST

