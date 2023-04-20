Live: PM Modi to address inaugural session of Global Buddhist Summit today

"The Summit is an effort towards engaging the global Buddhist Dhamma leadership and scholars on matters of Buddhist and universal concerns, and to come up with policy inputs to address them collectively. The discussion in the Summit will explore how the Buddha Dhamma's fundamental values can provide inspiration and guidance in contemporary settings," the PMO said in a release.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of the Global Buddhist Summit in the national capital on Thursday. The event will begin at 10 am at Hotel Ashok in Delhi.