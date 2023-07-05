Intermittent firings were witnessed in two places in Manipur, the latest being in the early hours of Wednesday, but no casualties have been reported so far, security sources said here. The first incident of intermittent firing was reported between two communities in the Khoijumtambi area from 7 pm to 8 pm on Tuesday, they said. The exchange of fire stopped after some time, the sources said, adding that no casualty was reported. The other incident was reported around 4.30 am on Wednesday along the ridge line, East of Phaileng. There was no report of any casualty in this as well, the sources said.The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Wednesday a plea by social activist Teesta Setalvad challenging the Gujarat High Court order which had rejected her plea for regular bail and directed her to surrender immediately in a case of alleged fabrication of evidence to frame innocent people in 2002 post-Godhra riots casesIndia's HDFC Bank on Wednesday said its merged loan book with Housing Development Finance Corporation stood at about 22.45 trillion rupees ($273.77 billion) as at the end of the June quarter. HDFC Bank merged with HDFC on July 1 in a $40 billion merger, the largest in India's corporate history, entering the coveted list of the world's top 10 banks by market capitalisation.