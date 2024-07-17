LIVE: 13 Indians among 16 crew members missing after oil tanker capsizes off Oman coast

India is a "strategic" ally, and the United States is looking forward to continuing to develop that partnership, the Pentagon has said. Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder made the remarks at a press conference in Washington on Tuesday. India is a strategic partner, and we look forward to continuing to develop that partnership, he told reporters in response to a question.

An oil tanker carrying 16 crew members, including 13 Indians, went missing after it capsized off the coast of Oman on Monday, the sultanate's Maritime Security Centre (MSC) said. The crew of 'Prestige Falcon', a Comoros-flagged oil tanker included 13 Indians and three Sri Lankans onboard, the MSC tweeted on Thursday. The vessel capsized 25 nautical miles southeast of Ras Madrakah near the port town of Duqm, the MSC said in a post on X. Oman's maritime security centre informed Reuters that the oil tanker remained "submerged and inverted". It, however, did not clarify whether the tanker had stabilised or whether oil or oil products were leaking into the sea.After a poor show in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, four leaders have quit Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad. Ajit Gavhane, the chief of NCP's Pimpri-Chinchwad unit, is among those who have resigned from the party. The others are Pimpri Chinchwad Students' Wing chief Yash Sane, and former corporators, Rahul Bhosale and Pankaj Bhalekar. There is a buzz that these leaders are likely to join the party led by Sharad Pawar later this week.