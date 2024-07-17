LIVE: 13 Indians among 16 crew members missing after oil tanker capsizes off Oman coast
Latest news updates: Catch all the news updates from around the world here
BS Web Team New Delhi
An oil tanker carrying 16 crew members, including 13 Indians, went missing after it capsized off the coast of Oman on Monday, the sultanate's Maritime Security Centre (MSC) said. The crew of 'Prestige Falcon', a Comoros-flagged oil tanker included 13 Indians and three Sri Lankans onboard, the MSC tweeted on Thursday. The vessel capsized 25 nautical miles southeast of Ras Madrakah near the port town of Duqm, the MSC said in a post on X. Oman's maritime security centre informed Reuters that the oil tanker remained "submerged and inverted". It, however, did not clarify whether the tanker had stabilised or whether oil or oil products were leaking into the sea.
After a poor show in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, four leaders have quit Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad. Ajit Gavhane, the chief of NCP's Pimpri-Chinchwad unit, is among those who have resigned from the party. The others are Pimpri Chinchwad Students' Wing chief Yash Sane, and former corporators, Rahul Bhosale and Pankaj Bhalekar. There is a buzz that these leaders are likely to join the party led by Sharad Pawar later this week.
After a poor show in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, four leaders have quit Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad. Ajit Gavhane, the chief of NCP's Pimpri-Chinchwad unit, is among those who have resigned from the party. The others are Pimpri Chinchwad Students' Wing chief Yash Sane, and former corporators, Rahul Bhosale and Pankaj Bhalekar. There is a buzz that these leaders are likely to join the party led by Sharad Pawar later this week.
India is a "strategic" ally, and the United States is looking forward to continuing to develop that partnership, the Pentagon has said. Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder made the remarks at a press conference in Washington on Tuesday. India is a strategic partner, and we look forward to continuing to develop that partnership, he told reporters in response to a question.
9:20 AM
Karnataka cabinet gives nod to bill for 100% reservation for Kannadigas in private firms
The Karnataka cabinet has given the nod to a bill mandating 100 per cent reservation for Kannadigas in private firms for Group C and Group D posts, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday. The decision was taken in the Cabinet meeting held on Monday, he said.
9:17 AM
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar to launch yatra over quota issue from July 25
The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar has stated that the party will hold the 'Aarakshan Bachao Janyatra' on the reservation issue in parts of Maharashtra from July 25. He demanded that the Kunbi caste certificates issued without the people applying for it be cancelled and political parties clear their stand on the reservation issue.
9:12 AM
NITI Aayog rejiged, NDA allies made part of it
The NDA government on Tuesday reconstituted its apex think tank, NITI Aayog and accomodated its allies as either ex-officio members or special invitees. The list of special invitees this time has grown from five in 2021 to 11 now. The list includes Telugu Desam Party’s representative in the Union cabinet, Ram Mohan Naidu, who is the Civil Aviation Minister and Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who is currently the Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel.
9:06 AM
4 leaders resign from NCP after party's below-par performance in Lok sabha polls
Four leaders have resigned Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad after the party's dismal performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. They are likely to join the party led by Sharad Pawar later this week.
8:46 AM
13 Indian crew members missing after oil tanker capsizes off Oman coast
Sixteen crew members, including 13 Indians, have gone missing after an oil tanker carrying them capsized off the coast of Oman.
Topics : Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi Joe Biden BJP Congress Gaza Israel-Palestine Donald Trump NEET UG
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 8:54 AM IST