"Law and order will prevail in Mewat," says VHP leader amid yatra in Nuh

Amid the ongoing Yatra in Nuh Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), International Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain on Monday said that Law and Order will prevail in the Harayana Mewat region and hoped the administration would cooperate in the successful completion of the Yatra under the leadership of local people and sants.

Speaking to ANI, Surendra Jain said that today will be known as an important day in the history of Haryana. Today it will be decided whether law and order will prevail in Mewat, Haryana.

"The yatra remained incomplete on August 31st, so we decided to complete the yatra. The society there has decided that it is our responsibility to complete this yatra," Jain told ANI

VHP Leader Surendra Jain further told ANI that, "The last time We gave a call, no one from outside Mewat would Join the yatra there. We even offered to the administration there that we are ready to consider the size and type of yatra with an open mind, so we hope this time the administration will cooperate in the successful completion of the yatra under the leadership of the local people and saints."

"I have full faith that today's journey will be a wonderful confluence of peace and harmony. Today's journey is definitely going to be unique," he added

On the Nuh 'Jal Abhishek' Yatra, Alok Kumar, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), said, We will organise the yatra in Nuh peacefully, and the administration and government should maintain law and order.

"We know that the G20 is going to start, so we will shorten the Yatra, but we will not leave it and will complete it, and I will also take part in it... Why will Law and Order issues arise? Why is the government there? The government is there to maintain Law and Order so that people can organise their religious events peacefully and safely. We will organise it peacefully, and they (the administration and government) should maintain law and order," he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Nuh, Dhirendra Khadgata, clarified that the police have not given any permission for the yatra. He added that Section 144 has been imposed and police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order.

"We have not given any permission for the yatra... We have made all the arrangements. Section 144 has been imposed. Force deployment has been done. 13 companies of paramilitary forces, three companies of Haryana Armed Police (HAP), and 657 Police personnel have been deployed," he said.

Internet service have been suspended in the district. The administration has given clear instructions to take necessary action against those who try to violate Section 144. "We will lodge an FIR against them. Schools and markets will remain closed." the Police added.

Earlier, the Nuh district has witnessed violence following clashes between two groups that broke out after a religious procession passing through the district came under attack, leaving two home guards dead and dozens of people, including around 20 policemen, injured in the violence that followed.