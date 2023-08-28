Latest LIVE: Security deployed in Haryana's Nuh ahead of VHP's Shobhayatra
BS Web Team New Delhi
Security arrangements made in view of Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) call for Yatra today. Inspector Kuldeep Singh, Haryana Police says, "Situation is peaceful here. Permission has not been granted to conduct 'Yatra'. Only locals of Nuh are allowed to enter the district." ...Read More
Topics : Joe Biden Haryana Gurugram security VHP Vishva Hindu Parishad NEET UG Kota rajasthan student suicide suicides Impeachment US Republicans
First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 8:52 AM IST