Latest LIVE: Security deployed in Haryana's Nuh ahead of VHP's Shobhayatra

BS Web Team New Delhi

Vishwa Hindu Parishad

Security arrangements made in view of Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) call for Yatra today. Inspector Kuldeep Singh, Haryana Police says, "Situation is peaceful here. Permission has not been granted to conduct 'Yatra'. Only locals of Nuh are allowed to enter the district." ...Read More

