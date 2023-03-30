close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Law panel recommends amending Code of Civil Procedure to remove anomaly

The Supreme Court in Salem Advocate Bar Association vs. Union of India dealt with the various amendments made to the Code of Civil Procedure by the 1999 and 2002 amendment acts

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 5:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Law Commission has recommended amendment to a sub-rule of Code of Civil Procedure to remove an anomaly for the convenience of courts, lawyers, litigants, and the general public.

The report "Urgent need to amend Rule 14 (4) of Order VII of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908" was submitted to the government earlier this week.

In its 18-page report, the Commission, headed by Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi (retd) pointed out that in sub-rule (4) of Rule 14 of Order VII, mention is made of the cross- examination of the plaintiff's witnesses.

The words "plaintiff's witnesses" mentioned in sub-rule (4) of Rule 14 of Order VII require to be corrected as "defendant's witnesses", it said.

"A plaintiff cannot, except as provided in Section 154 of the Evidence Act, put questions which might be put in cross-examination to his own witnesses.

"Sub-rule (3) of Rule 1 of Order XIII also makes the position clear when the expression "cross- examination of the witness of the other party" is employed therein.

Also Read

No direction can be issued to Parliament to frame UCC: Centre tells SC

Centre will introduce Repealing and Amending Bill 2022 in Lok Sabha

Law must not be used as tool to harass accused, says Supreme Court

Manish Sisodia questioning: Section 144 imposed at CBI headquarters

Intel's proprietary source code Alder Lake BIOS leaked, company confirms

Spandana Sphoorty Financial raises $20 mn via ECB to fund business growth

SC asks Maha to file affidavit on plea for CBI probe in Palghar lynching

Amritpal's aide booked in Arms Act in Kishtwar; J&K police to question him

PM says many benefits will come of 100% rail network electrified in Haryana

NEP based on teachings of visionaries like Mahatma Gandhi: Amit Shah

Therefore, the anomaly in sub-rule (4) of Rule 14 of Order VII is evident," it said.

The Supreme Court in Salem Advocate Bar Association vs. Union of India dealt with the various amendments made to the Code of Civil Procedure by the 1999 and 2002 amendment acts.

While dealing with Rule 14(4) of Order VII, the Supreme Court took note of the anomaly and held that the words "plaintiff's witnesses' are to be read as 'defendant's witnesses' till the time the legislature corrects it, the report read.

"However, even after the Hon'ble Supreme Court pointed it out in the year 2005, the Parliament has not so far made any amendment to Rule 14 (4) of Order VII to rectify the anomaly," the report observed.

The Commission said is of the considered view that sub-rule (4) of Rule 14 of Order VII requires to be amended by substituting the words "the defendant's witnesses" for the words "the plaintiff's witnesses".

Simply put, a plaintiff is a person who files a case in a court. Defendant is the one against whom a case is filed.

In his letter to Law Minister Kiren Rijiju while submitting the report, Justice Awasthi said while in the absence of any corrective measure undertaken by the Parliament, the direction issued by the Supreme Court holds the field, "the 22nd Law Commission is of the considered opinion that the anomaly be resolved through legislative amendment at the earliest opportunity for the convenience of the courts, lawyers, litigants, and the general public".

The Law Commission has suo motu taken up the subject-matter for consideration.

This is the first report submitted by the 22nd Law Commission to the government.

The law panel gives advice to the government on complex legal issues.

Topics : Law Commission | Kiren Rijiju | Supreme Court

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 5:02 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon