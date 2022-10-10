JUST IN
Rivian shares skid 9% after EV maker recalls nearly all vehicles
Capgemini acquires Quorsus to boost capital markets service offerings
Nissan Motor pushes partner Renault to sell down stake, may raise funds
This CEO wants people to be happy that he laid off 500 employees
Musk slams PayPal's policy to fine users over spreading misinformation
Facebook is warning 1 million users about stolen usernames, passwords
IOL gets European Union's regulatory approval for supply of Ethyl Acetate
Samsung's Q3 profit estimated to have declined nearly 32% amid weak demand
IBM announces $20 billion investment in New York for high-tech projects
Twitter rolls out edit button to paid subscribers in US: What we know
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warns of global recession in 6-9 months
Business Standard

Intel's proprietary source code Alder Lake BIOS leaked, company confirms

Chip-maker Intel has reportedly confirmed that its 'Alder Lake BIOS' source code has been leaked by a third-party on anonymous imageboard website 4chan

Topics
Intel

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Intel, chip falw, intel chips, spectre, meltdown, google
Intel Chip

Chip-maker Intel has reportedly confirmed that its 'Alder Lake BIOS' source code has been leaked by a third-party on anonymous imageboard website 4chan and Microsoft-owned open source developer platform Github, in a 6GB file containing tools and code for building and optimising 'BIOS/UEFI' images.

 

 

The working of the 'BIOS/UEFI' code of the computer is to initialise the hardware before the operating system has loaded, reports Tom's Hardware website.

The company said in a statement that "Our proprietary UEFI code appears to have been leaked by a third party".

"We do not believe this exposes any new security vulnerabilities as we do not rely on obfuscation of information as a security measure. This code is covered under our bug bounty programme within the Project Circuit Breaker campaign, and we encourage any researchers who may identify potential vulnerabilities to bring them our attention through this programme," a company spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Intel said it is reaching out to both customers and the security research community to keep them informed of this situation.

Meanwhile, Intel was yet to confirm who leaked the code.

Also, Intel said there shouldn't be any security related issues as it doesn't "rely on obfuscation of information as a security measure".

Moreover, Intel in its 'Project Circuit Breaker' bug bounty programme, encourages researchers to submit any vulnerabilities they find, which will award them an amount between $500 to $100,000 per bug, depending on the reported issue's severity.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Intel

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 23:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.