PM says many benefits will come of 100% rail network electrified in Haryana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Haryana on the completion of 100 per cent electrification of railway network in the state, saying many benefits will come with this accomplishment

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
PM Modi

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 4:49 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Haryana on Thursday on the completion of 100 per cent electrification of railway network in the state, saying many benefits will come with this accomplishment.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw earlier informed in a tweet about it.

Lauding the achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet, "Congrats Haryana! Many benefits will come with this accomplishment."

The Haryana government said in a statement that the state has "attained new heights" with the successful completion of 100 per cent electrification of the railway network in the state.

On behalf of the people of Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed gratitude to the prime minister and the railway minister. He said Haryana is consistently moving on the path of development under the visionary leadership and inspiration of Prime Minister Modi.

He said 100 per cent railway electrification in the state would greatly benefit the citizens. Along with this, this step will also prove to be significant for the protection of the environment, he added.

According to an official statement, the existing broad gauge network of Haryana is 1,701 route kilometre, which is now 100 per cent electrified. Haryana falls under Northern, North Central and North Western Railway's jurisdiction. Some of the major railway stations in Haryana are: Ambala, Panipat, Gurugram, Kurukshetra, Hisar Junction, Rewari Junction, Rohtak Junction, and Bhiwani.

Some of the popular trains passing through Haryana are Kalka Shatabdi Express, Himalayan Queen, Kalka Mail, Paschim Express, Golden Temple Mail and Kalinga Utkal Express. These trains provide connectivity to various parts of the state and major cities in India.

Topics : Narendra Modi | Haryana

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 3:48 PM IST

