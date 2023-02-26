Manish Sisodia questioning: Section 144 imposed at CBI headquarters

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of CBI questioning, Sisodia says 'fake' case lodged against him
Manish Sisodia will have to 'face the law' in excise policy scam case: BJP
BJP making 'illegitimate' use of Delhi officers, says Manish Sisodia
CBI should immediately arrest Sisodia in 'snooping' case, says Delhi BJP
Manish Sisodia links CBI summons to BJP setback in SC over mayoral polls
-
The Delhi Police has imposed CrPC 144 in and around areas of CBI headquarters to avoid unwanted gathering and to ensure law and order situations.
It is being done to stop AAP workers from reaching near CBI headquarters where questioning of Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is going on in connection with the alleged excise policy scam case.
He reached the CBI headquarters at 11.10 a.m.
Before joining the probe, Sisodia went to Rajghat along with other party leaders Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bhardwaj to offer prayers.
Sisodia earlier tweeted that CBI has planned to arrest him but he is not afraid of going to jail.
In reply to Sisodia's tweet, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that they would be eagerly waiting for his release from jail.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, February 26 2023. 14:26 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU