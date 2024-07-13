Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Leader of Oppn not just a post; it is my duty to raise issues: Rahul Gandhi

In a post on his WhatsApp channel, the Congress leader said the Leader of Opposition is not just a post and shared a video of his meetings with different citizen groups

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

It also showed a clip of the Congress leader from his recent Gujarat visit and another one of his meeting with the victims of violence in Manipur. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said it is his duty to raise the issues of people of the country with full devotion and added he will not stop until people get their rights and justice.
In a post on his WhatsApp channel, the Congress leader said the Leader of Opposition is not just a post and shared a video of his meetings with different citizen groups.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"For me, Leader of the Opposition is not just a post.? It is my duty to know the problems of the people of this country and raise them with full devotion in Parliament... I will not stop until the people of India get their rights and justice," he said in his post.
The video showed a clip of Gandhi taking oath as an MP and his speech in the Lok Sabha on July 1.
It also showed a clip of Gandhi interacting with workers at the GTB Nagar labour chowk, his meeting with victims of the Hathras stampede and a meeting with loco pilots of the Indian Railways.
It also showed a clip of the Congress leader from his recent Gujarat visit and another one of his meeting with the victims of violence in Manipur.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Pawan Khera

BJP's dream of changing Constitution was shattered, says Pawan Khera

Atishi marlena, Atishi

Highlights of the day: Repair work on Munak Canal likely to complete by Friday night, says Atishi

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Stop using 'derogatory' language against Smriti Irani: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

In relief to Rahul Gandhi, HC quashes magistrate's order in defamation suit

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Congress, INDIA bloc to raise Manipur issue in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Opposition

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 13 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon