Leaders discuss solutions for use of Indian military platforms in Maldives

The president acknowledged the contribution of the Indian helicopters and aircraft for medical evacuation of Maldivian citizens, they said

Maldives

Photo: Union Minister Kiren Rejiju handle @ X

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2023 | 10:06 PM IST
India and the Maldives on Saturday agreed to discuss "workable solutions" to continue use of Indian military platforms by the island nation as such a corporation serves interests of Maldivian people, sources said after a meeting between Union minister Kiren Rijiju and new Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu in Male.
Rijiju called on Muizzu, widely seen as a pro-China leader, at his office, a day after attending the Maldivian leader's inauguration ceremony.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
A statement released by the Maldivian president's office said Muizzu "formally requested the government of India to withdraw its military personnel from the Maldives" in the meeting.
Muizzu has maintained that he will keep his election promise of evicting Indian military personnel from his country.
The president acknowledged the contribution of the Indian helicopters and aircraft for medical evacuation of Maldivian citizens, they said.
"The President noted that at the presidential election held in September, the Maldivian people had given him a strong mandate to make the request to India and expressed the hope that India will honour the democratic will of the people of the Maldives," it added.
The Indian government sources said Muizzu, in the meeting, brought up the issue of Indian military personnel present in the Maldives for operating aircraft for medical evacuation and to counter drug trafficking.
The president acknowledged the contribution of the Indian helicopters and aircraft for medical evacuation of Maldivian citizens, they said.
"They are also central to the confidence that international tourists have in staying in remote islands. He appreciated their role in monitoring and combating drug trafficking," said a source.
"It was agreed that the two governments would discuss workable solutions for continued cooperation through the use of these platforms as this serves the interests of the people of the Maldives," it said.
The Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region and the overall bilateral ties including in areas of defence and security have been on an upward trajectory under the government of Ibrahim Solih.

Muizzu defeated Solih in the presidential runoff in September.
In its statement, the Maldivian president's office said Rijiju conveyed his best wishes to Muizzu, representing the sentiments of the government and the people of India.
"The minister expressed his aspiration to foster a constructive relationship with the Maldives, acknowledging the presence of a vibrant Indian community residing in the Maldives," it said.
"At the meeting, President Muizzu had formally requested the Government of India to withdraw its military personnel from the Maldives," it said.
"The President noted that at the presidential election held in September, the Maldivian people had given him a strong mandate to make the request to India and expressed the hope that India will honour the democratic will of the people of the Maldives," it said.
The readout said while discussing the matter with Rijiju, Muizzu also acknowledged the significant role of the two helicopters in providing numerous emergency medical evacuations.
It said Muizzu and Rijiju also reviewed the progress of the implementation of various projects in the Maldives with the support of India.
"The President emphasised the importance of accelerating the Greater Male' Connectivity Project (GMCP), highlighting the importance of addressing and overcoming the issues delaying the project," it said.
It said Muizzu and Rijiju concluded the meeting with a renewed commitment to "fortify" the bilateral relations between the two countries.
First Published: Nov 18 2023 | 10:02 PM IST

