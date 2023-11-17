Sensex (-0.22%)
Kiren Rijiju inspects India-funded key connectivity project in Maldives

It is funded under a grant of $100 million and a Line of Credit of $400 million from India

A new political landscape led by the BJP is firmly established in the region now. It is good for the Northeast, good for India Kiren Rijiju Minister of state for home affairs

"Glad to witness the progress of works of Greater Male Connectivity Project in Maldives.

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 2:51 PM IST
Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju on Friday inspected the progress of work of an India-funded major connectivity project in the Maldives that is expected to usher economic development and prosperity in the country.
Rijiju is here at the invitation of Maldives President-elect Mohamed Muizzu to represent India at the inaugural ceremony of the presidency. Under the Greater Male Connectivity Project (GMCP) project, a 6.74-km-long bridge and causeway link will be built to connect the capital city Male with the adjoining islands of Villingli, Gulhifalhu and Thilafushi.
It is funded under a grant of $100 million and a Line of Credit of $400 million from India.
"Glad to witness the progress of works of Greater Male Connectivity Project in Maldives.
Project is being undertaken under the Govt of India's concessional Line of Credit and Grant and is expected to usher economic development and prosperity in the Greater Male Region," Rijiju, posted on X.
Earlier in the day, Rijiju called on the Vice President of the Republic of Seychelles Ahmed Afif and discussed their multi-dimensional bilateral relationship.
The Ministry of External Affairs has said that the high-level ministerial representation from India at the inaugural ceremony of President-elect Muizzu underscores India's commitment to further deepen the substantive cooperation and robust people-to-people ties between the two countries.
Muizzu, a close associate of former Maldives President Abdulla Yameen, defeated incumbent Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in the presidential runoff held in September.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 2:51 PM IST

