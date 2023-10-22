close
Two Indian workers killed in powerful explosion in Maldives, says report

The victims were workers employed by the contractor for the land reclamation project to build an airport on the island, it said, without identifying their nationalities

Photo: Unsplash

It was a huge explosion. It rocked the whole island, he said, adding that the blast appeared to have been some sort of gas explosion | Photo: Unsplash

Press Trust of India Male
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2023 | 10:35 PM IST
Two Indian workers were killed in a powerful explosion near a fish market on Haa Dhaal Makunudhoo island in the Maldives, the Indian mission here said on Sunday.
"We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident on Haa Dhaal Makunudhoo island in which two Indian nationals have lost their lives," the High Commission of India in Maldives said in a post on X.
It said the mission is in "close contact" with the Maldivian authorities as well as the families of the victims.
Citing a resident, the Sun Online news website reported that the explosion took place near the fish market, located at the southern end of the island's harbour, at around 04:15 pm on Saturday.
Preliminary investigative findings show the explosion was caused by a gas cylinder near Kamunudhoo's fish market, a police spokesperson was quoted as saying.
The victims were workers employed by the contractor for the land reclamation project to build an airport on the island, it said, without identifying their nationalities.
"There were teeth scattered in different areas. I saw pieces of bones and flesh. It has been found in multiple locations. A person is dead for sure, the news portal reported, citing a source.
It was a huge explosion. It rocked the whole island, he said, adding that the blast appeared to have been some sort of gas explosion.
Parts of a gas cylinder were found at the scene.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maldives India Maldives indian workers

First Published: Oct 22 2023 | 10:35 PM IST

