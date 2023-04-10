close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Let's motivate women to come up with innovative products India needs: Prez

All women use creativity daily in household chores and in other areas, and it is time to encourage them to come up with innovative solutions and products that India needs, President Murmu said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 5:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

All women use creativity daily in household chores and in other areas, and it is time to encourage them to come up with innovative solutions and products that India needs, President Droupadi Murmu said on Monday.

Addressing an award function here, Murmu said once the families start supporting the women, they will be able to contribute more in this area too as they are already doing in other fields.

"I have noted that there is only one woman recipient among the 13 national awardees honoured here. All women use creativity daily in their household chores and in other areas also. It is time to encourage women to come up with innovative solutions and products that the country needs" she said at the 11th Biennial National Grassroots Innovation and Outstanding Traditional Knowledge Awards of the National Innovation Foundation.

Murmu said animportant aspect of supporting and enhancing creativity is to encourage children and the youth to ask questions.

"Curiosity and spirit of enquiry are essential for finding out solutions to challenging problems. Our children should grow up to become solution providers. At least their minds should be working in that direction. Once they understand that they have the capability to find solutions, they will certainly find creative and innovative ways to reach the solution," she said.

The President said citizens should try to understand the problems and issues arising in the country and feel responsible to contribute towards solving them, may be at a small scale.

Also Read

T20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia complete 2nd hattrick of titles

President Droupadi Murmu to embark on a two-day visit to Arunachal today

President Droupadi Murmu's Jharkhand visit rescheduled to Tuesday

Women empowerment will uplift society: President Droupadi Murmu in Nagaland

President Droupadi Murmu to arrive in Odisha on Thursday on two-day visit

Covovax as booster to be available on CoWIN soon; will cost Rs 225 per dose

Siddaramiah backing Kharge for CM post sparks debate over Dalit at helm

Gadkari inspects Zojila Tunnel to set all weather connectivity for Ladakh

Leave political spectacles behind while travelling abroad: VP Dhankhar

India's priorities for G20 presidency to benefit global south: Ex-diplomat

"I would also like to urge all the innovators, entrepreneurs, traditional knowledge holders and industry representatives to come together to find eco-friendly and sustainable solutions and encourage innovations in this direction. With such great minds and an advanced technology, it is not very difficult to achieve sustainable and inclusive development," Murmu said.

Topics : Droupadi Murmu | women | President of India

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 4:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon