Let's motivate women to come up with innovative products India needs: Prez

All women use creativity daily in household chores and in other areas, and it is time to encourage them to come up with innovative solutions and products that India needs, President Droupadi Murmu said on Monday.

Addressing an award function here, Murmu said once the families start supporting the women, they will be able to contribute more in this area too as they are already doing in other fields.

"I have noted that there is only one woman recipient among the 13 national awardees honoured here. All women use creativity daily in their household chores and in other areas also. It is time to encourage women to come up with innovative solutions and products that the country needs" she said at the 11th Biennial National Grassroots Innovation and Outstanding Traditional Knowledge Awards of the National Innovation Foundation.

Murmu said animportant aspect of supporting and enhancing creativity is to encourage children and the youth to ask questions.

"Curiosity and spirit of enquiry are essential for finding out solutions to challenging problems. Our children should grow up to become solution providers. At least their minds should be working in that direction. Once they understand that they have the capability to find solutions, they will certainly find creative and innovative ways to reach the solution," she said.

The President said citizens should try to understand the problems and issues arising in the country and feel responsible to contribute towards solving them, may be at a small scale.

Also Read T20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia complete 2nd hattrick of titles President Droupadi Murmu to embark on a two-day visit to Arunachal today President Droupadi Murmu's Jharkhand visit rescheduled to Tuesday Women empowerment will uplift society: President Droupadi Murmu in Nagaland President Droupadi Murmu to arrive in Odisha on Thursday on two-day visit Covovax as booster to be available on CoWIN soon; will cost Rs 225 per dose Siddaramiah backing Kharge for CM post sparks debate over Dalit at helm Gadkari inspects Zojila Tunnel to set all weather connectivity for Ladakh Leave political spectacles behind while travelling abroad: VP Dhankhar India's priorities for G20 presidency to benefit global south: Ex-diplomat

"I would also like to urge all the innovators, entrepreneurs, traditional knowledge holders and industry representatives to come together to find eco-friendly and sustainable solutions and encourage innovations in this direction. With such great minds and an advanced technology, it is not very difficult to achieve sustainable and inclusive development," Murmu said.