LG claiming credit for work done by Delhi govt to clean Yamuna: Bharadwaj

Addressing a press conference, the minister also shared a list of various initiatives taken by the Delhi government to clean the Yamuna

Press Trust of India New Delhi
AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj talking to media after filing his nomination from Greater Kailash constituency. Photo: ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 4:18 PM IST
Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday accused Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena of claiming credit for the work done by the city government to clean the Yamuna river.

Earlier in the day, Saxena visited the supplementary drain in Wazirabad and said, "We are not working for credit but to give clean Yamuna to the people."

Following his remark, Bharadwaj alleged that Saxena did not have the constitutional power to allocate money for projects and only the Delhi government could do that.

Addressing a press conference, the minister also shared a list of various initiatives taken by the Delhi government to clean the Yamuna.

"His job is not to visit drains but various police stations that come under him. There are 350 police stations in Delhi. He should visit them. But he visits drains where work is going on and claims credit for the work being done by the government," he said.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has never raised the issue but this has been happening," Bharadwaj added.

Topics : Delhi government | Yamuna river | AAP government

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 3:32 PM IST

