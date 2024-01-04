Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

LG Saxena orders CBI probe into 'fake' tests prescribed by mohalla clinics

The development comes days after Saxena ordered a CBI probe into the alleged supply of drugs to Delhi government hospitals that had failed "quality standard tests"

New Delhi: Vinai Kumar Saxena during his oath-taking ceremony as 22nd Lt Governor of Delhi, at Raj Niwas in New Delhi, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (PTI Photo

Delhi LG VK Saxena (File Photo/ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 11:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Lt Governor V K Saxena has ordered a CBI probe into the allegations of fake diagnostic tests prescribed by the Delhi government-run mohalla clinics to benefit private labs, Raj Niwas sources said on Thursday.
The development comes days after Saxena ordered a CBI probe into the alleged supply of drugs to Delhi government hospitals that had failed "quality standard tests".
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Last year, it emerged that doctors were not coming to mohalla clinics but were still shown as present. It was found that despite their absence, tests and medicines were being prescribed. Later, it was found that tests were conducted on ghost patients. Following this, a CBI probe has been ordered," a source said.
No immediate reaction was available from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the development.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Even rich going to Aam Aadmi Mohalla clinics as doctors there are good: CM

Delhi HC seeks ED's stand on bail plea by Vijay Nair in Excise policy case

TMC dubs Governor's decision to meet party delegation as 'people's victory'

Delhi pollution: "Kejriwal's criminal neglect is killing," slams BJP

AAP holds protest against action of central agencies against its leaders

AAP's Sanjay Singh fined in defamation case involving ex-UP minister

760 new Covid-19 infections in India; JN.1 variant cases cross 500 mark

NMMC collects property tax of Rs 465 cr in first nine months of FY24

Aarti at Ram temple in Ayodhya: Here's how you can book entry passes

Delhi AQI: Air quality continues to be very poor; cold weather grasps city

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Manish Sisodia Delhi government Aam Aadmi Party AAP government CBI Mohalla clinics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveArvind Kejriwal ED Raid Live UpdatesBrigade EnterprisesGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air PollutionTorrent Power Share PricePoonawalla FincorpBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon