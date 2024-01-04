Sensex (    %)
                        
Delhi AQI: Air quality continues to be very poor; cold weather grasps city

The IMD has issued health advisory to the public warning against lung-related health impacts due to the cold wave and dense fog

Delhi fog, Delhi winters

New Delhi: Commuters ply on the road amid low visibility due to dense smog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 10:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi air quality: The air quality continues to be "very poor" in the majority of Delhi. According to the data available on the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) website, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in most parts of the city continues to be between 300 and 400.

According to CPCB, at 9 am on Thursday, AQI at ITO was 374. At Anand Vihar and Nehru Nagar, the AQI was 411 and 408, respectively, placing them in the "severe" category. At RK Puram and Wazipur, the AQI was at 381 and 397, respectively, in the "very poor category". The AQI was 387 in the IGI Airport area and 312 in Lodhi Road.
At Pusa - IMD, however, the AQI was slightly better at 299, making it the only part of Delhi in the "poor" category.

Revocation of Grap Stage III


On Monday, the central government ordered a revocation of anti-pollution restrictions under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in Delhi due to a fall in Delhi's air pollution.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas invoked GRAP Stage-III last year on December 22, the threshold for which is 400. With its revocation, BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles are allowed to travel in Delhi and surrounding areas. However, the ban on construction activities will continue.

While there has been improvement, these marginal and "severe" conditions still persist in the national capital.

Dense to very dense fog to continue


The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 17 degrees Celsius for Delhi on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Delhi's temperature settled at a maximum of 15.7 degrees Celsius, which is four degrees less than the normal temperatures expected during this time of year. The minimum temperature was recorded at 7.3 degrees Celsius, marking it as one of the coldest days of the season so far.

The cold weather and dense fog have caused many flights and train delays due to low visibility in the city. Today, nearly 26 trains were delayed, entering the city due to fog. The IMD has warned that dense to very dense fog is expected to continue for at least two more days.

The IMD has also issued a health advisory to the public warning against lung-related health impacts due to the cold wave and dense fog.
 
First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 10:36 AM IST

