Aarti at Ram temple in Ayodhya: Here's how you can book entry passes

Three different types of aartis will be performed at the temple, for which passes will be issued free of cost

The proposed model of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 11:17 AM IST

Ram Janmabhoomi aarti passes: The Ram Temple at Ayodhya will be consecrated on January 22 following the culmination of a seven-day ritual, which will begin on January 16. After the consecration, the temple will be open for devotees to perform the "aarti" of the deity of Lord Ram in his child-like form (Ram Lalla).

Three different types of aartis will be performed at the temple, for which passes will be issued free of cost. Only thirty people can attend each aarti, the aarti pass section manager Dhruvesh Mishra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
"Aarti will be held three times a day. Only pass-holders can attend it. The pass for the aarti can be obtained by producing government-issued ID cards. Right now, only 30 people can attend aarti with the pass. This number could be increased as per the number of devotees. This service is free of cost," Mishra said.

Only those with passes will be permitted to attend according to the following timings:

Timings for the aarti at Ram Mandir

6:30 am - Shringar aarti

12 pm - Bhog aarti

7:30 pm - Sandhya aarti

Ram Mandir: Passes for aarti

The free aarti passes are available both offline and online. Offline passes can be obtained from the Camp Office at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi after presenting valid government ID evidence, according to the website of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

How to book aarti passes online

Visit the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra's official website at srjbtkshetra.org.

Enter your mobile number and log in using OTP (One-time password).

Click on the aarti section on the homepage.

Select the date and type of aarti that you want to attend.

Enter the relevant information, such as the devotee's name, address, photo, mobile number, etc.

On your visit to the Ram Temple, collect the aarti pass from the counter.

Notably, Aadhaar cards, voter ID cards, driver's licences, and passports can be used as government ID proof to obtain the passes. Devotees who book their passes online must confirm their attendance at the aarti, 24 hours before the reporting time, on the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra website.

Ram mandir aarti pass: Important instructions

Children under the age of ten do not require a separate aarti pass.

Physical copies of the government ID evidence declared at the time of aarti.

Booking must be presented upon entry into the temple on aarti date.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra will issue an SMS/email reminder to devotees 24 hours before the aarti to ensure presence.

To confirm attendance, devotees need to go to the website and follow Home -> Transaction History > Select Aarti > Update.

The pass can be collected from the aarti pass counter at the reporting location.

Topics : Ram temple Ayodhya BS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 11:17 AM IST

