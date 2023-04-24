close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

LIC's shareholding in L&T Technology Services Ltd crossed 5% on April 21

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Monday said its holding in L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS), a subsidiary of L&T, crossed past 5 per cent

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Life Insurance Corporation

Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 9:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Monday said its holding in L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS), a subsidiary of L&T, crossed past 5 per cent.

The shares were acquired in ordinary course of transaction through open market, LIC said in a regulatory filing.

The holding in company has crossed 5 per cent on April 21, 2023.

The acquisition of shares were done during the period from October 20, 2021 to April 21, 2023 at an average cost of Rs 4,140.67 per shares, it said.

LTTS is an engineering services provider, offers engineering, research and development and digitalisation solution to companies in the areas such as transportation, industrial products, telecom and medical devices.

Also Read

Life insurers' new biz premium growth eases to 10% as LIC loses pace

LIC shares surge 9% as profit soars 11-fold in Q2 to Rs 15,952 crore

LIC Q2 results: PAT rises 11-fold to Rs 15,952 crore; net income up 26%

LIC extends losing streak to 7th straight session, hits record low

LIC shareholding in Tata Motors crosses 5%, invests Rs 11.39 crore

RBI harmonises provisioning norms for UBCs irrespective of their tier

TN releases new rules for online gaming, encourages company registration

Vodafone Idea expands retail footprint in rural parts of West Bengal

National event on Indian medical devices sector to be held on August 18-20

Cope India 2023 concludes with aerial manoeuvres by Indian, US fighter jets

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : LIC policy LIC results

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 9:13 PM IST

Latest News

View More

RBI harmonises provisioning norms for UBCs irrespective of their tier

RBI
2 min read

TN releases new rules for online gaming, encourages company registration

online gaming
2 min read

Vodafone Idea expands retail footprint in rural parts of West Bengal

Tough future call: What happens if VIL isn't out of the woods in 4 years?
2 min read

National event on Indian medical devices sector to be held on August 18-20

hospital, ICU, doctor
1 min read

Cope India 2023 concludes with aerial manoeuvres by Indian, US fighter jets

Fighter Jet, jet,
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

I-T dept cracks down on Bajaj Allianz, ICICI Prudential amid wider probe

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
2 min read

Bar council passes resolution against recognition to same-sex marriage

Winds of change, waves of progress
3 min read

Per capita income gap between Karnataka's richest, poorest districts widens

money, tax
3 min read

India launches 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate its nationals from Sudan

Sudan clashes, Sudan
1 min read

South African cheetah, Uday, translocated to Kuno National Park dies

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon