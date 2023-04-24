close

National event on Indian medical devices sector to be held on August 18-20

To be held at Gandhi Nagar in Gujarat from August 18-20, the India MedTech Expo would help to create opportunities to network and explore collaborations in the medical device sector

A three-day national event on the Indian medical devices sector will be organised in August alongside the G-20 health ministers meeting, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said on Monday.

To be held at Gandhi Nagar in Gujarat from August 18-20, the India MedTech Expo would help to create opportunities to network and explore collaborations in the medical device sector.

The G-20 Health Ministers meeting has been scheduled on August 17-19 in Gandhi Nagar.

Around 150-plus startups, more than 275 Indian and international medical device companies and MSME units and about 50 research institutions will be participating in the Expo, the Chemicals and Fertilizers ministry said in a statement.

The proposed Expo will create visibility of the medical devices ecosystem to the world and build a brand identity for the Indian MedTech sector, it added.

The current market size of the medical devices sector in India is estimated to be USD 11 billion and has the potential to reach USD 50 billion by 2030.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

