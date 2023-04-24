National event on Indian medical devices sector to be held on August 18-20

A three-day national event on the Indian medical devices sector will be organised in August alongside the G-20 health ministers meeting, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said on Monday.

To be held at Gandhi Nagar in Gujarat from August 18-20, the India MedTech Expo would help to create opportunities to network and explore collaborations in the medical device sector.

The G-20 Health Ministers meeting has been scheduled on August 17-19 in Gandhi Nagar.

Around 150-plus startups, more than 275 Indian and international medical device companies and MSME units and about 50 research institutions will be participating in the Expo, the Chemicals and Fertilizers ministry said in a statement.

The proposed Expo will create visibility of the medical devices ecosystem to the world and build a brand identity for the Indian MedTech sector, it added.

The current market size of the medical devices sector in India is estimated to be USD 11 billion and has the potential to reach USD 50 billion by 2030.

Also Read Coronary stents may become more affordable, NPPA to decide price India producing medical devices at 1/3rd world price: Jitendra Singh Parliamentary panel recommends setting up regulators for medical devices RCB unveiled new jersey and honours for ABD and Gayle in RCB Unbox event Bihar Cabinet approves Rs 309 cr for construction of AIIMS-Darbhanga Cope India 2023 concludes with aerial manoeuvres by Indian, US fighter jets India, China agree to work out mutually acceptable solution on Ladakh issue Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets Akhilesh, Mamata to forge opposition unity Govt offices in Himachal to go paperless, CM Sukhu instructs IT dept Excise scam: Court reserves order on cognisance point on ED's charge sheet