Light rain, cloudy weather to give relief from heat in Delhi: IMD

A heatwave is unlikely over the next six to seven days, the India Meteorological Department has said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 10:32 AM IST
A fresh spell of light rain and cloudy weather will keep temperatures in check in Delhi and a heatwave is unlikely over the next six to seven days, the India Meteorological Department has said.

Delhi's primary weather station, the Safdarjung Observatory, recorded a minimum temperature of 18.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal, on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature is predicted to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 34.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, on Tuesday.

A fresh wet spell is predicted over the western Himalayan region from April 26 and over the plains of northwest India from April 28 under the influence of a fresh western disturbance, the IMD said.

Delhi can expect generally cloudy sky and light rain over the next six-seven days.

The maximum temperature is likely to drop to at least 32 degrees Celsius by the end of April, it said.

The IMD had predicted above-normal temperatures and more heatwave days in large parts of the country this summer season.

While a heatwave swept some regions, especially east India, in early and mid-April, multiple weather systems have brought thunderstorms, hail storms and rains in several parts of the country, pulling temperatures down.

The Met office had Tuesday said that a heatwave is unlikely in the country over the next five days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 11:13 AM IST

