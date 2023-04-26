close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

BJP and Congress leaders on Tuesday, asked Arvind Kejriwal to resign from his post of Delhi CM after allegations of the massive amount of money spent on his official residence surfaced

BS Web Team New Delhi
Kejriwal, Delhi CM, arvind Kejriwal

Photo: Twitter

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 10:54 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday claimed that around Rs 45 crore was spent on the "beautification" of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence located in the Civil Lines area. The party also demanded his resignation on "moral" grounds.
According to a report by news agency PTI, documents provided by sources showed that a total of Rs 44.78 crore against a sanctioned amount of Rs 43.70 crore was spent on "addition/alternation" of his government accommodation on 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines. The amount was spent in six trenches between September 9, 2020, to June 2022.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that the amount was spent on the "beautification" of Kejriwal's bungalow at a time when Delhi was battling the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Kejriwal should answer the people of Delhi about his moral authority with which he spent around Rs 45 crore on the beautification of his bungalow when most of the public development works were stalled during the Covid phase," Sachdeva said.

He added that it had been established that Kejriwal does not live in a house but in a "Sheesh Mahal".
The leader of the opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, alleged that the "simplicity and honesty" of Kejriwal had been "exposed" and he should immediately resign.

Also Read

Nestle to Tata, big FMCG firms race to acquire maker of Ching's Secret

A structural problem? FCI corruption case offers food for thought

LIVE: Excise policy case is 'false', says Kejriwal after CBI questioning

Chetan Sharma in the eye of storm after 'sting operation'; details here

LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal's fight against corruption won't stop, says AAP

When arrogance of party is sky high, voices are crushed: Priyanka slams BJP

Delhi mayoral poll today to witness direct fight between AAP, BJP

30 members of Kudumbashree SHG get jobs in Kochi Water Metro Service

India records 9,629 new Covid-19 cases, active infections at 61,013

Ease of Moving Index: Here is how people commute in various Indian cities


Operation Sheesh Mahal: Where was the money spent?
The total expenditure included Rs 11.30 crore on interior decoration, Rs 6.02 crore on stone and marble flooring, Rs one crore on interior consultancy, Rs 2.58 crore on electrical fittings and appliances, Rs 2.85 crore on fire fighting system, Rs 1.41 crore on wardrobe and accessories fitting, and Rs 1.1 crore on kitchen appliances.

A separate amount of Rs 8.11 crore out of the sanctioned amount of Rs 9.99 crore was spent on the camp office of the chief minister at his official residence.
Congress joins BJP in criticism

After BJP's allegations, Congress leader Ajay Maken also raised questions about Kejriwal's right to remain in his position.
He alleged that Kejriwal spent money on extravagant items like Dior polish, Vietnam marble, expensive curtains, and high-end carpets.

"Despite naming his party 'Aam Aadmi Party' (common man's party) and making these pledges, Kejriwal spent a fortune on his bungalow when the people of Delhi were desperately seeking oxygen cylinders during the Covid pandemic," he said.
Before coming to power, the AAP leader distributed printed copies of an affidavit in his New Delhi Legislative Assembly constituency, dated June 7, 2013, in which he made seven promises.

According to Maken, Kejriwal promised not to use a car with a red light or request additional security beyond what is necessary for a common citizen and refuse a large bungalow and instead live in an ordinary house like a common man.
Aam Aadmi Party's rebuttal

While no official reaction was available from the Delhi government, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hit back at the BJP.
AAP leader Raghav Chadha said while speaking to Times Now said the residence in question was built in 1942. The Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD), after an audit, had recommended its renovation.

(With agency inputs)
Topics : Arvind Kejriwal BJP Congress Delhi government BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 10:54 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

Kejriwal, Delhi CM, arvind Kejriwal
3 min read

When arrogance of party is sky high, voices are crushed: Priyanka slams BJP

Priyanka Gandhi
3 min read

Delhi mayoral poll today to witness direct fight between AAP, BJP

Shelly Oberoi
2 min read

UK investment minister begins India visit with focus on tech ties

UK investment minister Jo Johnson
3 min read

'Very, very comfortable': Anil Agrawal on Vedanta being over-leveraged

Vedanta
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Obituary: Parkash Singh Badal, a consummate politician, passes away

Parkash Singh Badal
5 min read

Modi inaugurates Kerala projects worth Rs 3,200 cr; Kochi gets water metro

modi
4 min read

India rules out immediate impact of WTO panel ruling on IT tariffs

World Trade Organisation, WTO
1 min read

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95

Parkash Singh Badal
2 min read

CSR spend in Northeast anything but generous in FY22, shows data

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon