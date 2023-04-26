Delhi mayor election: Why fresh polls in 2 months? All you need to know



The MCD house was to convene in January to select the mayor and deputy mayor after the polls concluded in December. However, the mayoral elections were postponed thrice due to the tussle between the BJP and AAP that also resulted in violent scenes on the House floor. The ruckus was created due to voting rights being given to 10 aldermen or nominated members by the presiding officer. Then two AAP MLAs were also asked to leave the House due to past cases against them. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will meet on Wednesday to elect a new mayor and deputy mayor. The last mayoral elections were held amid high-voltage drama and violence on February 22. MCD elections were held in December 2022, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 134 wards out of a total of 250.



The ten nominated members would have increased the numbers for BJP to 123 from 113. The majority mark stands at 138. Traditionally, nominated members do not have the power to cast votes. The present Delhi mayor, Shelly Oberoi, had then approached the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court ruled that the aldermen cannot vote in the Mayor polls.



However, their term expired with the previous financial year on March 31. After a delay of more than a month, the elections were held on February 22, and Shelly Oberoi was elected the new mayor, and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal took over as the deputy mayor.

Also Read Delhi MCD: All you need to know about the prestige battle in the capital LIVE news: GRAP Stage III revoked in entire NCR with immediate effect Exit polls predict comfortable wins for BJP in Gujarat, AAP in MCD Latest news LIVE: Aaley Mohammad Iqbal of AAP to be Delhi's deputy mayor MCD elections 2022: Here's how to check your name in the voter list Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign? When arrogance of party is sky high, voices are crushed: Priyanka slams BJP Delhi mayoral poll today to witness direct fight between AAP, BJP 30 members of Kudumbashree SHG get jobs in Kochi Water Metro Service India records 9,629 new Covid-19 cases, active infections at 61,013



In today's polls, the current mayor, Shelly Oberoi of the AAP, is set to compete with BJP's Shikha Roy, a councillor from Delhi's Greater Kailash. The Delhi Municipal Corporation Act of 1957 mandates that fresh elections should be held for the position of mayor at the beginning of the new financial year in April.



AAP leader of the House, Mukesh Goyal, who is also the most experienced member of the House, will oversee the elections proceedings. Deputy mayor, Aaley Mohammad Iqbal from AAP, will contest against East Delhi's Soni Pandey from the Sonia Vihar ward from BJP.