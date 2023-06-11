Light to moderate rain likely in parts of TN, Puducherry from June 11-15

Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning is likely to occur in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

IMD said that due to westerly wind and heat wave conditions light to moderate rain will occur in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from June 11 to June 15.

"Due to westerly wind and heat wave on June 11 Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. From June 12 to June 14 Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. On June 15, Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal," an official statement said.

According to IMD, South West Monsoon is widespread in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

"Yesterday (10.06.2023) very intense storm "Pepperjoy" in the Middle East Arabian Sea region moved in a north-north-east direction and strengthened into a very intense storm at 5:30 am today (11.06.2023) at 8:30 am in the same area in Mumbai," an official statement said.

"It is situated about 560 km west of Porbandar (Gujarat), about 460 km south-southwest. It further strengthened and moved in the north direction till June 14 morning and then in a north-northeast direction over Saurashtra- Gulf of Kutch and adjoining coastal areas of Pakistan, on June 15 at 1130-1430 hrs as a very intense storm, Mandivi (Gujarat) - and Karachi (Pakistan) may cross coastal areas. (At that time, the wind speed is likely to be 125-135 kmph with occasional gusts of 150 kmph.)," it added.

The maximum temperature is likely to be around 38 degrees to 40 degrees Celsius in parts of Tamil Nadu from June 11 to June 12.