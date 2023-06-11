close

Thousands brave punishing heat to attend AAP rally against govt's ordinance

Delhi saw a resolute gathering of thousands at Ramlila Maidan to voice their discontent against a recent ordinance issued by the Central govt that effectively granted control over the bureaucracy

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 5:25 PM IST
Delhi Sunday saw a resolute gathering of thousands at Ramlila Maidan to voice their discontent against a recent ordinance issued by the Central government that effectively granted control over the bureaucracy in the national capital to the Lieutenant Governor.

Undeterred by the scorching temperatures that reached a blistering 43 degrees, men, women, children, and the elderly filled the venue, while many others stood outside on the roads under trees. Some covered their heads with scarfs and splashed water on their faces to combat the harsh sun.

Inside the maidan, many stood near coolers and fans while others used makeshift paper fans. AAP workers lined the roads, distributing water pouches and bottles to the supporters.

Sporting the distinctive signature caps of the Aam Aadmi Party, the party supporters carried the tricolour and marked their participation through the lens of their smartphones.

The protesters chanted "Kejriwal jindabad" and anti-BJP government slogans, their collective voice reverberating through the streets surrounding Ramlila Maidan.

Among the attendees were voices praising Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's "commitment to improving the lives of the poor people in the city".

Many expressed happiness over the strides made in healthcare and education under the AAP government's tenure.

"My grandchildren studied in a private school earlier. We shifted them to government schools in Karol Bagh last year. We had never imagined government schools could provide such good education," said Mukhtar Beig, a 68-year-old AAP supporter.

"But the BJP doesn't wish good for the poor people. They arrested Delhi's education minister Manish Sisodia under a frivolous charge to stop the work being done by the AAP government. People are not fools. They know the truth."

Radhika Sharma, a 38-year-old teacher from east Delhi, praised the AAP's efforts in improving the educational system.

"Kejriwal and his government have revolutionised education in Delhi. The transformation I've witnessed in many students is remarkable. The attempts to undermine these efforts are deeply concerning," she said.

The rally was also an opportunity for supporters to highlight the AAP government's achievements.

Naveen Kumar, a 45-year-old businessman from south Delhi, commended the efforts to uplift the healthcare sector.

"The Mohalla clinics and government hospitals have been a boon to the common man. I've personally experienced the excellent healthcare services they provide. It's a shame that the LG and the BJP are trying to disrupt this progress," Kumar said.

Some people alleged that the BJP catered primarily to the interests of the affluent.

Phulkar Singh, a 55-year-old farmer who travelled from Punjab's Sangrur to attend the rally, criticised the saffron party, stating, "The BJP is anti-poor. They prioritize the needs of industrialists and corrupt individuals. We need a government that works for the common man, and Arvind Kejriwal has proven his dedication to our welfare."

Aarti Gupta, a 40-year-old social worker from West Delhi, said the LG and the BJP are engaged in a political game to stifle the progress made by the city government.

"The LG's interference in our government's affairs is a blatant attempt to obstruct the good work being done by Arvind Kejriwal. We will not stand idly by while they play dirty politics at the expense of the people's welfare," Gupta said.

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Aam Aadmi Party Kejriwal vs LG ordinance

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 5:25 PM IST

