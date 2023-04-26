close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

LinkedIn market grows 19% YoY in India with over 100 mn members: Nadella

Professional social networking platform LinkedIn now has 100 million members in India, up 19 per cent year-on-year, Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella has informed

IANS New Delhi
The logo for LinkedIn Corporation, a social networking networking website for people in professional occupations, is shown in Mountain View, California

The logo for LinkedIn Corporation, a social networking networking website for people in professional occupations, is shown in Mountain View, California

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 1:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Professional social networking platform LinkedIn now has 100 million members in India, up 19 per cent year-on-year, Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella has informed.

The Microsoft-owned LinkedIn saw record engagement in the March quarter as more than 930 million members globally now turn to the professional social network to connect, learn, sell and get hired.

"Member growth accelerated for the seventh consecutive quarter as we expanded to new audiences. We now have 100 million members in India, up 19 per cent," Nadella said during the company's Q3 2023 earnings call late on Tuesday.

As Gen Z enters the workforce, "We saw 73 per cent year-over-year increase in the number of student sign-ups," Nadella added.

LinkedIn Talent Solutions continues to help hirers connect to job seekers and professionals to build the skills they need to access opportunity.

"Our hiring business took share for the third consecutive quarter. The excitement around AI is creating new opportunities across every function from marketing, sales and finance to software development and security," said Nadella.

Also Read

India's Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu meets Microsoft CEO Nadella

AI chatbots will boost productivity, empower artists: Satya Nadella

This is India's moment to shine, says Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Microsoft, LinkedIn empower 7.3 mn learners in India, announce new skills

India will lead in AI use for solving 'real' issues, says Satya Nadella

No charge sheet in court without completing probe: SC to probe agencies

Kerala govt to include NCERT omitted portions in state school syllabus

CM KCR is more dangerous than Atiq Ahmed, says Telangana BJP chief

Youth Cong chief files appeal in Gauhati HC to quash Dutta's complaint

BJP slams Kejriwal for Rs 45 cr home renovation, calls him 'maharaj'

The LinkedIn revenue increased 8 per cent in the March quarter for the tech giant. In 2016, Microsoft acquired LinkedIn for more than $26 billion.

The platform has introduced new AI-powered features, including writing suggestions for member profiles and job descriptions and collaborative articles.

"Our exclusive partnership with Netflix brings differentiated premium video content to our ad network, and our new Copilot for the web is reshaping daily search and web habits," Nadella informed.

--IANS

na/prw/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Satya Nadella LinkedIn

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 2:07 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Well-educated Apple store employees earn 4 times as much their counterparts

Apple, tim Cook
2 min read

LinkedIn market grows 19% YoY in India with over 100 mn members: Nadella

The logo for LinkedIn Corporation, a social networking networking website for people in professional occupations, is shown in Mountain View, California
2 min read

Ukraine sets up tech cluster to boost military capability with drones

Rescue operation is underway after a missile strike, amid Russias invasion of Ukraine, at a location given as Chasiv Yar, Ukraine (Photo via Reuters)
4 min read

Kerala govt to include NCERT omitted portions in state school syllabus

Kerala CM with public education minister V Sivankutty
2 min read

China's Fosun drops plan to sell stake in drugmaker Gland Pharma: Report

Gland Pharma
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Modi inaugurates Kerala projects worth Rs 3,200 cr; Kochi gets water metro

modi
4 min read

Obituary: Parkash Singh Badal, a consummate politician, passes away

Parkash Singh Badal
5 min read

India rules out immediate impact of WTO panel ruling on IT tariffs

World Trade Organisation, WTO
1 min read

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95

Parkash Singh Badal
2 min read

CSR spend in Northeast anything but generous in FY22, shows data

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon