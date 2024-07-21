LIVE: Ahead of Monsoon session, Congress' parliamentary meet likely to be held Monday

Congress' parliamentary meeting is likely to occur on July 22, reports ANI citing sources. The meeting will be chaired by CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon session. The meeting will be held to chalk out the strategy for the upcoming Budget session. The meeting will be held at the residence of Sonia Gandhi. Meanwhile, an all-party meeting will be chaired today by Kiren Rijiju, the parliamentary affairs minister. The deputy leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, and the deputy leader in Rajya Sabha, Pramod Tiwari, will also attend the all-party meeting today.

As many as 284 Indian nationals returned from violence-hit Bangladesh on Saturday via Dawki integrated check post in Meghalaya. According to an official, in the past three days, a total of 953 people from India, Nepal, and Bhutan have crossed the Dawki ICP amid the ongoing student protests in Bangladesh. The Meghalaya government has activated a helpline number for those who have been in violence-hit Bangladesh and are seeking assistance from the authorities of the northeastern state. Amidst the ongoing protest in Bangladesh, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has also cancelled her overseas trip to Spain.



An In-house preliminary investigation has dismissed charges of molestation against West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose. The investigation was done by a Raj Bhavan panel and has dismissed charges by a former woman staffer. The report claims that the charges were ill-motivated. The report, prepared by the former district judge of the Pondicherry Judicial service, D Ramabathirani, stated that the alleged sexual misconduct against the Governor on April 24 and May 2 was "ruled out as baseless." Besides taking into consideration multiple newspaper clippings between May 3 and May 7 this year which reported the alleged incident at Raj Bhavan, the one-man inquiry committee also examined eight Raj Bhavan staff as witnesses, including two ADCs and the OSD to the Governor, to reach its conclusion.





