LIVE: MVA to hold protest march in Mumbai over Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue collapse
BS Web Team New Delhi
The statue, which was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi just eight months ago, has become the subject of a political tussle. The MVA has targeted the ruling Mahayuti government over an emotive issue – given Shivaji Maharaj’s status as a Maratha icon – and levelled allegations of corruption in the construction and maintenance of the statue against the state government.
The owner of Rau's IAS study circle coaching institute where three UPSC aspirants drowned due to waterlogging in old Rajinder Nagar on July 27 "knowingly" used the basement for commercial purpose in contravention of the usage approved by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the CBI has alleged.
Haryana police on Saturday (August 31) arrested five members of a cow vigilante group and detained two boys in connection with the alleged lynching of a man from West Bengal. The migrant worker was suspected of eating beef and was allegedly beaten to death in Charkhi Dadri district. "It is not right to use terms like mob lynching. We have passed a strict law in the state assembly to protect cows, and there will be no compromise on that," said Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.
After facing criticism over the state assembly's decision to scrap the practice of 2-hour adjournment for Jumma prayers in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday that Hindu and Muslim MLAs together sat and unanimously took the decision that they will work during this period also.
9:08 AM
Hema Committee: National Commission for Women seeks release of full report amid sexual harassment allegations
In a statement, the women's body said, “The Commission is committed to furthering its efforts in addressing these matters with the appropriate authorities to ensure that the rights of women are upheld and that a safe, equitable working environment is fostered within the industry.”
9:05 AM
SBI launches new FASTag design to tackle toll evasion on highways
The State Bank of India (SBI) has introduced a new FASTag design to curb the misuse of toll tags by larger vehicles. The new tag, specifically for Vehicle Class-4 (VC-04), which includes cars, jeeps, and vans, has been available since August 30, 2024, according to a report by the Economic Times.
9:00 AM
India deserves permanent seat on UN security council, UK should step aside, says former Singaporean diplomat
Former Singaporean diplomat and professor Kishore Mahbubani has called for urgent reforms to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), asserting that India deserves a permanent seat on the council. “India is undeniably the third-most powerful country in the world today, after the United States and China. Meanwhile, Great Britain is no longer ‘great’,” he told NDTV.
8:54 AM
First international flight to take off from Port Blair's Veer Savarkar International Airport on November 16
The dates for the first international flight from Port Blair's Veer Savarkar International Airport to Kuala Lumpur have been announced. Andaman Association of Tour Operators President Mohan Vinod said on Saturday that after a long wait, international flights would be started from the Port Blair airport and the first flight has been scheduled for November 16.
8:49 AM
Iran needs more than $100 billion in foreign investment: Prez Pezeshkian
Iran's president said Saturday his country needs some $100 billion in foreign investment to achieve an annual target of 8 per cent economic growth up from the current rate of 4 per cent.
8:46 AM
Tropical storm creeps through Japan, brings heavy rainfall to some spots
Tropical Storm Shanshan brought torrential rain Sunday to Japan's Shizuoka area, 180 km (110 miles) southwest of Tokyo, as weather officials warned the storm would linger for several more days. Shanshan, packing winds of 65 kph (40 mph), made landfall Thursday, leaving landslides, flooded rivers, torn branches and scattered debris in its path. In southwestern Japan, people were busy cleaning up muddied homes and throwing out broken appliances.
8:35 AM
In India's prosperity lies the world's prosperity…: PM Modi at World Leaders' Forum
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that a strong India can bring great growth to all of humanity and that a prosperous India can pave the way for the prosperity of the entire world.
8:33 AM
Kolkata rape-murder case: Resident doctors to continue symbolic protests demanding justice
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal says Mamata is only blaming the Centre. “The incident that has occurred in Bengal is very shameful. Everyone has expressed sorrow and criticised it. I do not know how CM Mamata Banerjee is taking it, but she has been countering the incident. She is asking why a fast-track court is not formed. It is already there, but you have not contributed to it,” Meghwal said.
8:31 AM
New credit card rules to come into effect from today
Starting today, September 1, several banks will implement new rules that will impact reward points, payment deadlines, and minimum balance requirements. Consumers are advised to stay informed about these updates, particularly concerning revisions to Aadhaar linking, fixed deposit schemes, and other critical credit card terms.
8:29 AM
Commercial cylinders to get costlier from today; prices up by Rs 39
Oil marketing companies (OMC) have increased the price of 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 39, bringing the retail price in Delhi to Rs 1,691.50, effective September 1. This latest hike comes after a series of price reductions in the preceding months. In July, prices were lowered by Rs 30 per cylinder, followed by reductions of Rs 69.50 in June and Rs 19 in May.
8:22 AM
North India likely to see heavy rainfall in September, cautions IMD
India is likely to experience 'above normal' rainfall in September, continuing August's trend, according to the IMD. States including Uttarakhand and Rajasthan may face heavy rains causing potential floods and landslides. Despite increased rainfall in August, high temperatures persisted due to uneven distribution.
First Published: Sep 01 2024 | 8:25 AM IST