Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

LIVE: India summons Maldives envoy amid row over remarks against PM Modi

India-Maldives row news updates: Catch all the latest developments on the India-Maldives row here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
modi

modi

India-Maldives news today: The Maldives government on Sunday suspended three ministers in response to derogatory comments toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mariyam Shiuna and Malsha Shareef, both deputy ministers of youth empowerment, information and arts, and Hassan Zihan, deputy minister of transport and civil aviation been suspended, for disrespectful remarks against PM Modi, who was visiting Lakshadweep.

Maldives' Minister of Foreign Affairs Moosa Zameer said that these remarks against foreign leaders are "unacceptable" and do not reflect the official position of the Maldives government.
He said that the Maldives remains committed to fostering a "positive and constructive dialogue" with all its partners, particularly its neighbours.

A massive row originated after a Maldivian deputy minister, along with other cabinet members and government officials, made disparaging  references to PM Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep.

In a post that has now been deleted, the Maldivian Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Shiuna, made a mocking and disrespectful reference to PM Modi over his visit to Lakshadweep.
12:24 PM

India-Maldives row: EaseMyTrip suspends flight bookings to Maldives over remarks against PM Modi

Travel portal EaseMyTrip has suspended all its flight bookings to the Maldives after the derogatory remarks made by ministers against Indian Prime Minister Narandra Modi over his recent visit to Lakshadweep. More details here.
11:46 AM

India-Maldives row: Maldivian envoy seen at MEA office, Delhi, amid controversy over remarks against PM Modi


 

11:41 AM

Committed to fostering dialogue with all partners: Maldives Foreign Minister amid remarks against PM Modi

Maldives Minister of Foreign Affairs Moosa Zameer  today said that derogatory remarks against foreign leaders are "unacceptable" and do not reflect the official position of the Maldives government.
 
In a post shared on X,  Zameer said that Maldives committed to fostering a positive and constructive dialogue with all our partners, especially our neighbours, based on mutual respect and understanding."
11:32 AM

India summons Maldives' envoy amid row over remarks against PM Modi

 
India today summoned Maldives High Commissioner Ibrahim Shaheeb today amid the ongoing row over the comments of the island nation's ministers on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A massive row occured after a Maldivian deputy minister, along with other cabinet members and government officials, made  unsavoury remarks on PM Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep.
Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Narendra Modi India Maldives India Maldives ties tourism BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayNew Income Tax RegimeBilkis Bano Case Verdict TodayEaseMyTripIndia-Maldives Diplomatic RowBoycott Maldives TrendsBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon