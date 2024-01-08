LIVE: India summons Maldives envoy amid row over remarks against PM Modi
India-Maldives row news updates: Catch all the latest developments on the India-Maldives row here
BS Web Team New Delhi
India-Maldives news today: The Maldives government on Sunday suspended three ministers in response to derogatory comments toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Mariyam Shiuna and Malsha Shareef, both deputy ministers of youth empowerment, information and arts, and Hassan Zihan, deputy minister of transport and civil aviation been suspended, for disrespectful remarks against PM Modi, who was visiting Lakshadweep.
Maldives' Minister of Foreign Affairs Moosa Zameer said that these remarks against foreign leaders are "unacceptable" and do not reflect the official position of the Maldives government.
He said that the Maldives remains committed to fostering a "positive and constructive dialogue" with all its partners, particularly its neighbours.
A massive row originated after a Maldivian deputy minister, along with other cabinet members and government officials, made disparaging references to PM Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep.
In a post that has now been deleted, the Maldivian Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Shiuna, made a mocking and disrespectful reference to PM Modi over his visit to Lakshadweep.
India-Maldives row: EaseMyTrip suspends flight bookings to Maldives over remarks against PM Modi
Travel portal EaseMyTrip has suspended all its flight bookings to the Maldives after the derogatory remarks made by ministers against Indian Prime Minister Narandra Modi over his recent visit to Lakshadweep. More details here.
India-Maldives row: Maldivian envoy seen at MEA office, Delhi, amid controversy over remarks against PM Modi
Committed to fostering dialogue with all partners: Maldives Foreign Minister amid remarks against PM Modi
Maldives Minister of Foreign Affairs Moosa Zameer today said that derogatory remarks against foreign leaders are "unacceptable" and do not reflect the official position of the Maldives government.
In a post shared on X, Zameer said that Maldives committed to fostering a positive and constructive dialogue with all our partners, especially our neighbours, based on mutual respect and understanding."
India summons Maldives' envoy amid row over remarks against PM Modi
India today summoned Maldives High Commissioner Ibrahim Shaheeb today amid the ongoing row over the comments of the island nation's ministers on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A massive row occured after a Maldivian deputy minister, along with other cabinet members and government officials, made unsavoury remarks on PM Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep.
First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 11:41 AM IST