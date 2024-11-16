LIVE: Injured infants being treated, says Jhansi commissioner amid hospital fire; probe ordered
Iranian official meets Musk in a possible step to ease tensions with Trump
Iran successfully sought a meeting with Elon Musk, according to a US official, one in a series of steps that appeared aimed at easing tensions with President-elect Donald Trump. Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani met with Musk a Trump ally named this week to advise his administration on ways to cut the federal government on Monday in New York, according to a US official briefed on the meeting by a foreign colleague.
Sea Vigil-24 exercise to test coastal defence preparedness, says commodore
A layer of smog engulfs Delhi as the pollution levels continue to remain high
Jhansi Commissioner Bimal Kumar Dubey said that the infants injured in the massive fire at Jhansi Medical College in Uttar Pradesh are given the best possible medical treatment. At least 10 infants were killed while several others suffered burn injuries in the fire that broke out at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Jhansi Medical College late Friday evening.
First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 8:08 AM IST