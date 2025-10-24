LIVE news updates: PM Modi announces ex-gratia for victims of Kurnool bus tragedy
Latest news updates, October 24: 40 people, including the driver and bus staff, were on board. Many were asleep when the accident occurred
BS Web Team New Delhi
At least 12 people died after a Volvo bus caught fire and was reduced to ashes following a collision with a two-wheeler in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district in the early hours of Friday.
The bus, operated by Kaveri Travels, was travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru with 40 passengers on board when the accident occurred near Ullindakonda on National Highway 44 (NH-44) around 3:30 am.
Bus bursts into flames within minutes
Police suspect the two-wheeler became lodged under the vehicle’s chassis, sparking a fire that engulfed the bus within minutes. The driver reportedly fled the scene, according to sources.
“At around 3 am, a Volvo bus of Kaveri Travels was going from Hyderabad to Bengaluru. It hit a two-wheeler, and it got stuck under the bus. That probably caused a spark and led to fire,” said Vikrant Patil, Superintendent of Police, Kurnool.
“The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team is here and ascertaining the exact cause of the fire. Since it was an AC bus, passengers had to break open the windows. Whoever could break open the glass managed to escape,” he added.
Passengers trapped as blaze spread rapidly
According to the passenger list, 40 people, including the driver and bus staff, were on board. Many were asleep when the accident occurred, which may have made it difficult for them to evacuate.
After spotting the flames, about 20 passengers managed to break the windows and jump out. The FSL team is conducting a search to determine if anyone remains unaccounted for.
11:03 AM
Trump admin says it will contest lawsuits challenging $100,000 H-1B visa fee
The US government has said it will fight lawsuits aimed at blocking the USD 100,000 fee imposed on new H-1B visa petitions, asserting that "for far too long" the system was "spammed with fraud" and must be overhauled to prioritise American workers.
The remarks made by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday came days after the US Chamber of Commerce filed a lawsuit last week against the move, describing it as "misguided policy" and "plainly unlawful" action that could cripple American innovation and competitiveness.
10:15 AM
PM Modi announces ex-gratia for victims of Kurnool bus tragedy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the Kurnool bus tragedy in Andhra Pradesh that claimed 20 lives and left several others injured. PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured, wishing them a speedy recovery.
10:11 AM
Trump terminates trade talks with Canada after TV ad protests US tariffs
US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) said he is ending trade talks with Canada because of a recent television advertisement protesting US tariffs, calling it an egregious attempt to influence US court decisions.
First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 10:11 AM IST