LIVE news: Union minister Gadkari to lay foundation stone for projects worth ₹6,350 cr
BS Web Team New Delhi
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for National Highway projects worth ₹6,350 crore in Jharkhand on Thursday, officials confirmed. The Road Transport and Highways Minister will oversee the launch of 11 highway initiatives—nine from Ranchi and two from Garhwa. Key projects include a ₹560 crore elevated corridor in Ranchi and two developments in Garhwa totalling ₹2,460 crore. Gadkari will also inaugurate the 4.18-km ‘Ratu Road flyover’, connecting Raj Bhavan to OTC Ground in Ranchi. In Garhwa, he will open a 23-km four-lane highway from Shankha to Khajoori, constructed at a cost of ₹1,130 crore.
Separately, representatives from several INDIA bloc parties met with the Election Commission to voice their objections to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. They criticised the timing of the revision, warning that it could lead to the disenfranchisement of over two crore voters ahead of the state assembly elections. The Congress alleged that after the economic blow of demonetisation, this 'Vote-bandi' could threaten the foundations of democracy.
Eleven parties—including the Congress, RJD, CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML) Liberation, NCP-SP, and the Samajwadi Party—raised their concerns directly with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded Ghana’s national honour, ‘The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana’, in recognition of his “distinguished statesmanship and influential global leadership”. He received the honour on Wednesday from President John Dramani Mahama. “Honoured to be conferred with ‘The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana’,”PM Modi stated on X.
10:40 AM
Centre continuing negative stand towards Kerala: CM Vijayan
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has claimed that the BJP-led central government's negative stand is continuing as it rejected the state's demand for additional rice allocation for the Onam festival season. The CM, in a Facebook post, has called for a united protest by all political parties against the alleged anti-Kerala stand of the central government.
10:34 AM
Tripura CM likely to expand cabinet
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who is heading a BJP-led coalition government in the northeastern state, is likely to expand his cabinet on Thursday, official sources said. Saha became the chief minister when the BJP returned to power in the 2023 assembly polls. After the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) joined his government before the Lok Sabha elections last year, he inducted two MLAs from the party into his cabinet.
10:19 AM
News update: Rain likely in city; air quality satisfactory
Delhi on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 27.7 degrees Celsius, with the weather department predicting rain along with thunderstorm. The relative humidity was 79 per cent at 8.30 am and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 36 degrees Celsius.
10:09 AM
Message conveyed with great clarity: Jaishankar on objective of Operation Sindoor
Operation Sindoor conveyed to the world with great clarity that India will act against terrorism, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a statement in line with the UN Security Council calling for those responsible for the Pahalgam attacks to be brought to justice. "What is important for us in the Quad statement, as also the statement that the Security Council had issued on April 25, is that the perpetrators of terrorism must be held accountable. They must be brought to justice,” Jaishankar said.
First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 10:15 AM IST