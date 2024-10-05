LIVE: Half of world's digital transactions done in India, says PM Modi at Kautilya Economic Conclave
BS Web Team New Delhi
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament has decided to review the functioning of top regulatory authorities in the country and has called heads of Sebi and TRAI for deposition on October 24.
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday dismissed National Conference leader Omar Abdullah's allegations regarding a proposal to task the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir with altering the transaction of business rules to reduce the powers of the elected Chief Minister and transfer them to the Lieutenant Governor. The ministry labelled these claims as "misleading and speculative."
Foreign Affairs expert Robinder Sachdev commented on India's stance regarding the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit to be held in Pakistan, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision not to attend signals a downgrading of India's involvement. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation, ensuring India clearly communicates its position. "I believe we can expect Jaishankar to be his usual, assertive self. India will firmly present its views. While this is a meeting of heads of state, the Prime Minister's absence reflects a deliberate downgrading. It's significant that Jaishankar is attending, but it's clear that we haven't accorded the event the same priority, considering Pakistan's behaviour," Sachdev said.
8:47 AM
Manipur: Security forces conduct search operations in vulnerable areas, seize arms and ammunition
The Manipur Police is continuing its search and seizure operation in the fringe and vulnerable areas of the state in an effort to ensure peace.
8:46 AM
West Bengal junior doctors continue sit-in, wait for state to fulfill their demands
Despite calling off their 'total cease work' on Friday evening, agitating junior doctors continued their sit-in in central Kolkata throughout the night alleging that police lathi-charged a few of them during a rally to press for justice for the deceased woman doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
First Published: Oct 05 2024 | 8:47 AM IST