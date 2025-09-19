LIVE news updates: Canada, Mexico pledge coordination on trade pact review with US
BS Web Team New Delhi
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and President Claudia Sheinbaum promised Thursday to strengthen trade relations in the face of US tariff threats and pushed to keep the most important free trade agreement in the Western Hemisphere alive in the lead-up to negotiations next year.
Their meeting came during Carney's first visit to Mexico as Canada's leader and at a moment of economic tension for the region. The two leaders shook hands and strode side-by-side into the presidential palace in Mexico City earlier in the day. Despite not being present, US President Donald Trump and wider economic uncertainty were front and centre in the visit.
North America is the economic envy of the world, is the most competitive economic region of the world, and part of the reason for that is the cooperation between Canada and Mexico, Carney said in a press conference following the meeting. We complement the United States. We make them stronger. We are all stronger together.
Key to Carney and Sheinbaum's meeting was the United States-Mexico-Canada trade pact, or USMCA, which is up for review in 2026.
The European Commission is discussing a proposal to bring forward a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas in a new package of sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, an EU official said.
The new push follows a call between European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday.
The US has stepped up pressure on Europe to play a more robust role in helping to end Russia's war in Ukraine, with a peace deal seemingly elusive despite repeated threats of harsher penalties on Moscow and partners.
10:47 AM
Operation Sindoor heralded new kind of warfare: CDS Anil Chauhan
Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, said Operation Sindoor heralded a "new kind of warfare", and ensured that India beat Pakistan decisively in every escalation during the strike. Unlike traditional warfare, this was fought on land, in air and sea, electromagnetic space and cyber domains, where the adversary was seen only through the help of satellite and electronic images or signal intelligence, he said.
10:43 AM
Maharashtra govt makes e-KYC mandatory for Ladki Bahin beneficiaries; sets 2-month deadline
The Maharashtra government has made e-KYC mandatory for beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme, giving them two months to complete the process. A government resolution (GR) was issued regarding this on Thursday, an official said. The Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana provides monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 to women in the age group of 21-65, whose annual family income is not more than Rs 2.5 lakh.
10:39 AM
Rahul Gandhi's vote theft charges ‘baseless', says Shinde
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde has dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's fresh allegations of irregularities in the voters' list as "completely baseless" and challenged him to submit a formal affidavit to the Election Commission (EC). Gandhi on Thursday accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of protecting those who "destroyed democracy" and cited data from a Karnataka assembly constituency.
10:05 AM
Overnight rain leaves Bengaluru waterlogged, IMD predicts more showers
Heavy overnight rains battered Bengaluru, bringing the city to a standstill on Friday with waterlogging in several low-lying areas and traffic snarls on key stretches.The downpour, which began late Thursday night, continued intermittently on Friday morning. Bengaluru city recorded 65.5 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours till 5.30 am.
First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 10:09 AM IST