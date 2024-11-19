LIVE news updates: Elon Musk's SpaceX launches India's GSAT-20 into space
Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) GSAT-20 communication satellite was successfully lifted off into space by Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida, USA. The GSAT-20 will provide critical services across the country, including internet connectivity for remote areas and in-flight internet services in passenger aircraft. It features a Ka-band high-throughput communications payload with a mission lifespan of 14 years. The Union Health Secretary issued a new advisory on Monday addressing air pollution concerns to states and union territories. The advisory calls for strengthening the current healthcare infrastructure and increased awareness campaigns targeting vulnerable populations and high-risk occupational groups. It recommends that districts and cities develop comprehensive strategies to tackle health effects of climate change, with specific focus on air pollution mitigation. The advisory also stresses the importance of expanding sentinel hospital networks within each state and union territory to better track and respond to illnesses linked to air pollution.
Former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday was hospitalised at Alexis (Max) Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, after an alleged attack on his convoy on the Katol-Jalalkheda Road, senior police officials confirmed. eshmukh's car was reportedly pelted with stones on the final day of campaigning for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections. He sustained injuries and was rushed to Gramin Rugnalaya before being shifted to Nagpur's Alexis Hospital.
PM Modi meets Italy's Giorgia Meloni in Brazil, holds bilateral discussions
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday conducted a bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni,on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil. "Glad to have met Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the Rio de Janeiro G20 Summit. Our talks centred around deepening ties in defence, security, trade, and technology. We also discussed ways to boost cooperation in culture, education, and other such areas. India-Italy friendship can greatly contribute to a better planet," PM Modi stated.
NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh injured after stones thrown at his car
After an alleged attack on his convoy on the Katol-Jalalkheda Road on Tuesday, former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Anil Deshmukh was hospitalised at Alexis (Max) Hospital. Salil Deshmukh, Anil Deshmukh's son and the NCP-SCP candidate for the Katol constituency, accused the BJP of orchestrating the attack.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das's term likely to be extended further: Report
The central government is likely to extend the term of central bank governor Shaktikanta Das for a second time, news agency Reuters reported. Das, whose current term is due to end on Dec 10, has already been the RBI's governor for longer than the typical five-year maximum of recent decades.
